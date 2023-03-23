Close
Markkanen, Clarkson Out As Jazz Host Ingles, Bucks

Mar 23, 2023, 5:05 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen when they host Joe Ingles and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Markkanen was ruled out after taking a hard fall on his left hand in Wednesday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ingles will make his return to Utah for the first time since signing with the Bucks during the offseason.

Markkanen, Clarkson, Sexton Out

While Collin Sexton hasn’t played since the All-Star break, and Jordan Clarkson will miss his eighth straight game with a sprained finger, Markkanen will miss Friday’s contest with the Bucks due to a left hand contusion.

The All-Star forward was bothered by the hand throughout the night but took a nasty spill late in the game on a flagrant foul from Ryan Arcidiacano.

Markkanen remained on the floor but was ruled out early Thursday afternoon.

“We’ll have him looked at by our medical team,” Will Hardy said after the game. “Like anything, they talked to him during the game and he said he was okay but when your body cools down and he wakes up tomorrow, it could be a different story.”

Markkanen is averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three in 10 appearances since the All-Star break.

Ingles Returns To Face Jazz

Longtime Jazzman Joe Ingles will make his return to Utah for the first time since the team moved him at the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Ingles signed with the Jazz in 2014 and went on to play 590 games for the franchise including 313 starts.

During his time in Utah, the Australian guard averaged 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists and is the Jazz franchise leader with 1,071 made threes.

“It will be weird and different,” Ingles told David James and Patrick Kinahan on 97.5 the KSL Sports Zone. “I’ve been in the away locker room once with the Clippers when I first came for a preseason game in 2014. There will be a lot of different emotions.”

Ingles is averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 38 appearances with the Bucks this season.

The Bucks own the top record in the NBA at  52-20 but will be without Jae Crowder, Goran Dragic, and Meyers Leonard.

Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks Broadcast

The Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks will tip off at 7 pm MT in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV.

