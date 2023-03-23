KSLSPORTS FEED
Utah State Football Player Has ‘Medical Emergency’ During Practice, Taken To Hospital
Mar 23, 2023, 5:31 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah State football player was taken to the hospital Thursday after collapsing during practice, according to the school.
“A Utah State football player had a medical emergency at practice Thursday afternoon and was transported to Logan Regional Hospital,” reads a release from the school.
No other details were released about the incident.
Currently, the Aggies are in spring camp in Logan, Utah.
The school’s associate athletics director for media relations said they will release more information as it becomes available.
