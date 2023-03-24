Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ROAD TO ZERO

Family remembers two loved ones killed in crash near Kanab

Mar 23, 2023, 10:19 PM
Three people died in this Kane County crash...
Two members of the same family died in this crash in Kane County on March 21, 2023. A third person in another car also died.(Utah Highway Patrol)
(Utah Highway Patrol)
Andrew Adams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WILLARD, Utah  —Family members on Thursday remembered loved ones killed in a triple-fatal crash in Kane County.

Deanna Steggell, 46, and 16-year-old Ceasar “Toni” Castel were returning home from Mexico when their car was struck Tuesday by another vehicle on SR-89 roughly 22 miles southeast of Kanab, relatives said.

Investigators at the time said the other car, a white Honda, lost control in slushy conditions and struck Steggell’s red Nissan Altima head-on.

The impact left Steggell dead at the scene.

Castel was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

A 64-year-old female passenger of the white Honda was also killed, according to Utah Highway Patrol. She was subsequently identified as Smita Patel of Anaheim, Calif.

3 killed in head-on crash in Kane County

“They didn’t deserve to die,” said Sarah Sykes, Steggell’s daughter, during an interview with KSL 5 Thursday evening. “Toni didn’t have his seatbelt on and had he had his seatbelt on, maybe he could still be here today.”

Family members described Steggell and Castel both as having a great sense of humor.

“Our mom loved to make people laugh but Toni—he would dance for you, he would sing for you,” Sykes said. “If you were having a bad day, he did everything in his power to make you happy.”

Toni, the family said, aspired to be a mechanic and had a bright future ahead of him.

“If you asked him what kind of car and stuff, he would tell you what motor it has inside—any car,” the boy’s father, Paulo Castel, said.

Deanna Steggell, 46, and Ceasar "Toni" Castel,16, were returning home from Mexico when their car was struck Tuesday by another vehicle on SR-89 roughly 22 miles southeast of Kanab. (Steggell family) Deanna Steggell, 46, and Ceasar "Toni" Castel,16, were returning home from Mexico when their car was struck Tuesday by another vehicle on SR-89 roughly 22 miles southeast of Kanab. (Steggell family)

Sykes said Toni had been in the process of building his dream car.

“He had his own logo and he was making his merch,” Sykes reflected. “He was doing everything to build his dream.”

The family offered their condolences to the other family involved and urged others to wear seatbelts and to carry life insurance.

Family members said even organizing a proper funeral for their loved ones had been a struggle.

“We always made these kinds of decisions as a family so it feels like a part of our family is gone now—and they are,” Sykes said. “We want to give our mom and our brother the best services, lay them to rest the way they would have wanted and what they deserve.”

The family set up a memorial account at America First Credit Union under the name Castel and number 9126392 with routing number 324377516.

“It’s hard, it’s very hard,” Sykes said. “Hold your loved ones close right now because you never know when it’s going to happen.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Road to Zero

Traffic on Interstate 80 in Crockett, California, on June 9. The National Transportation Safety Boa...
Katija Stjepovic

Drowsy driving cases on the rise in Utah

A new AAA study shows many of us don't know how sleepy we are behind the wheel.
4 days ago
(Pixabay)...
Madison Swenson

Tips for driving safely after daylight saving time change

Daylight saving is Sunday, which means it's time to move our clocks forward an hour. The change may impact our traveling abilities, so here are some tips to keep you safe out on the roads, courtesy of Zero Fatalities.
14 days ago
school crossing...
Katija Stjepovic

Utah lawmakers consider return of photo radar

A new bill before the legislature would bring photo radar back to Utah as speeding in construction and school zones becomes a growing safety concern.
28 days ago
One person killed crash...
Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Driver killed in weather-related crash on I-15

One person was killed in a weather-related crash on I-15 on Wednesday.
29 days ago
emergency lights...
Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

UHP: Alleged drunk driver doing doughnuts on I-80, going wrong way

As if the weather wasn't already creating enough hazardous driving conditions, Utah Highway Patrol troopers say they also had to deal with an impaired driver who was driving the wrong way and doing doughnuts on the freeway Wednesday morning.
30 days ago
This still from a UDOT video shows the new wrong way signs lighting up as a test vehicle drives the...
Josh Ellis

UDOT to install new wrong-way driver detection and alert systems

UDOT is installing a new system to reduce the number of wrong-way drivers on Utah's freeways.
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Family remembers two loved ones killed in crash near Kanab