Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in crosswalk

OGDEN, Utah — A pedestrian was seriously injured after they were hit by a car in the crosswalk Thursday.

According to a release from South Ogden Police Department, just after 8 p.m., police were dispatched to a car vs. pedestrian collision at 5700 South Harrison Blvd.

A 2005 Nissan Altima was traveling East on 5700 South from the Fresh Market area, about to turn North on Harrison Blvd when the driver of the Altima struck a pedestrian walking westbound in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian, identified only as a 55-year-old, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver in the incident was uninjured.

Police say an investigation into the crash is ongoing but impairment was not a factor.

No identities are being released at this time.