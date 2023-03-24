BYU Pro Day 2023 Results: QB Jaren Hall Goes Through Drills

PROVO, Utah – The final on-campus BYU Pro Day took place on Friday. A total of 18 former BYU football players went through drills in front of NFL scouts inside the Indoor Practice Facility.

After this year, BYU will defer to the conference-wide Big 12 Pro Day event in Texas.

The headline players are quarterback Jaren Hall, wide receiver Puka Nacua, and offensive tackle Blake Freeland.

We will keep you updated throughout the day with results on how the players perform. You can follow more BYU Pro Day action on the KSL Sports social media feeds on Twitter and Instagram.

Blake Freeland, OT

Height: 6074 (6’7 4/8)

Weight: 312

Hand: 10″

Arm: 34″

Wing: 82 5/8″

40-Yard Dash: 4.98 (NFL Combine)

10-Yard Split: 1.68 (NFL Combine)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 37″ (NFL Combine)

Broad Jump: 10’0″ (NFL Combine)

3-Cone Drill: 7.46 seconds (NFL Combine)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.71 seconds (NFL Combine)

Jaren Hall, QB

Height: 6001 (6’0 1/8)

Weight: 211

Hand: 9 4/8″

Arm: 29 7/8″

Wing: 71 6/8″

Puka Nacua, WR

Height: 6012 (6’1 2/8)

Weight: 206

Hand: 9 3/8″

Arm: 31 7/8″

Wing: 75 3/8″

Chris Brooks, RB

Matt Criddle, LB

Lorenzo Fauatea, DL

Kaleb Hayes, DB

Houston Heimuli, FB

Britton Hogan, LS

Chris Jackson, WR

Lopini Katoa, RB

Harris LaChance, OL

D’Angelo Mandell, DB

Jake Oldroyd, K

Gunner Romney, WR

Earl Mariner, OL

Joe Tukuafu, OL

Payton Wilgar, LB

