BYU Pro Day 2023 Results: QB Jaren Hall Goes Through Drills

Mar 24, 2023, 8:00 AM
PROVO, Utah – The final on-campus BYU Pro Day took place on Friday. A total of 18 former BYU football players went through drills in front of NFL scouts inside the Indoor Practice Facility.

After this year, BYU will defer to the conference-wide Big 12 Pro Day event in Texas.

The headline players are quarterback Jaren Hall, wide receiver Puka Nacua, and offensive tackle Blake Freeland.

We will keep you updated throughout the day with results on how the players perform. You can follow more BYU Pro Day action on the KSL Sports social media feeds on Twitter and Instagram.

Blake Freeland, OT

Height: 6074 (6’7 4/8)

Weight: 312

Hand: 10″

Arm: 34″

Wing: 82 5/8″

40-Yard Dash: 4.98 (NFL Combine)

10-Yard Split: 1.68 (NFL Combine)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 37″ (NFL Combine)

Broad Jump: 10’0″ (NFL Combine)

3-Cone Drill: 7.46 seconds (NFL Combine)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.71 seconds (NFL Combine)

Jaren Hall, QB

Height: 6001 (6’0 1/8)

Weight: 211

Hand: 9 4/8″

Arm: 29 7/8″

Wing: 71 6/8″

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

Puka Nacua, WR

Height: 6012 (6’1 2/8)

Weight: 206

Hand: 9 3/8″

Arm: 31 7/8″

Wing: 75 3/8″

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

Chris Brooks, RB

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

Matt Criddle, LB

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

Lorenzo Fauatea, DL

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

Kaleb Hayes, DB

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

Houston Heimuli, FB

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

Britton Hogan, LS

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

Chris Jackson, WR

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

Lopini Katoa, RB

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

Harris LaChance, OL

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

D’Angelo Mandell, DB

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

Jake Oldroyd, K

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

Gunner Romney, WR

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

Earl Mariner, OL

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

Joe Tukuafu, OL

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

Payton Wilgar, LB

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill:

20-Yard Shuttle:

BYU Pro Day 2023 Results: QB Jaren Hall Goes Through Drills