UPDATE: lockdown lifted at Canyon View Middle School

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A lockdown has been lifted at Canyon View Middle School in Cedar City.

According to the Cedar City Police Department, a threat was made against a single student at the school and officers were working to locate the suspect.

With the assistance of Iron County School District, Cedar City Police Department was able to meet with the suspect and victim.

Police confirmed there was no longer a threat and the lockdown was lifted from Canyon View Middle School.

” School action and criminal actions are in the process,” police said in a social media post.