RSL Loans Richard Ledezma To New York City FC

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake announced they are loaning 2023 MLS rights to Richard Ledezma to New York City FC.

In exchange for the homegrown midfielder’s rights, RSL will squire General Allocation Money and other assets from NYCFC.

Ledezma, of Real Salt Lake Academy, is currently signed with PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands).

The club will receive a minimum of $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and New York City FC’s natural second-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, with an additional $50,000 in GAM should certain performance metrics be met this season.

Ledezma was a member of RSL Academy from 2016-2018. During that time he appeared in five matches for the Monarchs, netting one goal.

He left the United States in 2019.

Up Next For Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake takes on St. Louis City SC at America First Field for the second consecutive home game on Saturday, March 25.

The game will be broadcasted on Apple TV and various KSL radio signals.

