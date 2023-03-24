KSLSPORTS FEED
RSL Loans Richard Ledezma To New York City FC
SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake announced they are loaning 2023 MLS rights to Richard Ledezma to New York City FC.
In exchange for the homegrown midfielder’s rights, RSL will squire General Allocation Money and other assets from NYCFC.
Ledezma, of Real Salt Lake Academy, is currently signed with PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands).
RELATED: Former Real Salt Lake Academy Products Named To U.S. Men’s National Team
#NYCFC are finalizing a deal to sign American attacker #RichardLedezma on loan from #PSV ✍🏻📈
✅ Agreements set, final details now, #Ledezma, 22, agreed to a contract extension with PSV to sanction the move.
🇺🇸 He has 1 cap with the #USMNT, broke out at 2019 U20 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/EoFly4E4nK
— MLS ITALY (@mlsitaly) March 18, 2023
The club will receive a minimum of $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and New York City FC’s natural second-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, with an additional $50,000 in GAM should certain performance metrics be met this season.
Ledezma was a member of RSL Academy from 2016-2018. During that time he appeared in five matches for the Monarchs, netting one goal.
He left the United States in 2019.
Up Next For Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake takes on St. Louis City SC at America First Field for the second consecutive home game on Saturday, March 25.
The game will be broadcasted on Apple TV and various KSL radio signals.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- First temple in Virginia opens its doors to the public (pageviews: 14346)
- Man in custody, accused of filming children in the bathroom of his business (pageviews: 14172)
- Utah man bit by shark while swimming in Hawaii (pageviews: 11996)
- Important dates, rendering released for 3 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint temples (pageviews: 11993)
- 6-year-old boy dies after being ejected during rollover crash (pageviews: 10759)
- 3 killed in head-on crash in Kane County (pageviews: 9599)