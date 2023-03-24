Legendary Salt Lake Bees Announcer Steve Klauke Announces Retirement

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake Bees legend Steve Klauke will retire from announcing Bees games on the radio after the 2023 season.

The club made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Klauke has been a Salt Lake baseball staple since the team arrived as the Buzz in 1994.

After 28 seasons and over 4000 games, Steve Klauke announces the 2023 season will be his last.

“As I enter my 29th season, I have decided that now is the best time to hang up the microphone. I want to thank the fans for their support and hope everyone has had as much fun listening as I have had broadcasting,” said Klauke. “I am looking forward to calling the 2023 season and taking one last trip around the league.”

Klauke’s Illustrious Career

He won Utah Sportscaster of The Year three times in 1995, 2014 and 2016. He was also named Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year in 2014.

Klauke will continue his work as the radio voice of Weber State football and men’s basketball, where he has served as the Wildcats’ broadcaster since 2015.

Since starting with the Buzz, he has called 4,034 games.

“Steve is an anchor in the Utah sports community and has built a legacy as the voice of the Bees,” said Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company. “His dedication and passion for baseball have inspired and created countless memories for Bees fans. We want to congratulate him on a well-deserved retirement and thank him for his remarkable contributions to our team and the community.”

About Steve Klauke

Originally from the Chicago area, Klauke came to Utah in 1991 as a pre-game, halftime and post-game show host for the Utah Jazz and hosted a daily sports talk show on KISN.

In addition to his work with the Bees and Weber State, Klauke has broadcast games for the Jazz, Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, University of Utah, Utah Grizzlies and Utah Flash.

He and his wife, Sue, live in Sandy and have two children, Adam and Lisa.

“Steve is an icon in the Utah media market and, in my opinion, the best play-by-play announcer in baseball at any level,” said Bees president Marc Amicone. “I will miss hearing his voice on the airwaves during Bees games. We wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement and look forward to seeing Steve and Sue at the ballpark as fans in the upcoming years.”

