‘This is just the appetizer’: More snow expected Friday afternoon

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s nearly April, but the Wasatch Front is preparing for another winter storm that is expected to drop between 1 and 4 inches of snow in the valleys through Friday evening.

Poor visibility to 1/2 mile or less with wind gusts to 37 mph so far with this #snowsquall moving through the #SaltLakeCity airport. Slow down and use extra caution if out traveling. #utwx pic.twitter.com/mr1r3FprzU — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 24, 2023

Commuters in Salt Lake County were hit with heavy, blowing snow early Friday, and the National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for most of the county. Bangerter Highway was closed in both directions at 4700 South just before 9 a.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Officials didn’t say how long the closure will last.

Although the “20-minute quick hitter” was beginning to slow in some places by 8:30 a.m., the weather service warned that more snow is expected around noon.

“The snow is beginning to lighten, but this is just the appetizer, folks,” NWS Salt Lake City tweeted. “The cold front is now pushing into Wendover where snowfall rates are even heavier. Expect this second band of snow to move in (around) noon.”

Most of the Wasatch Front, between Logan and Nephi, is under a winter storm warning through Friday evening. Valley snow accumulation is expected to be between 1 and 4 inches, though, the benches and Cache Valley could see as much as 8 inches.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected near and behind the cold front Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A snow squall warning is in effect until 12:00 PM MDT for I-84 near Morgan, UT and I-15, I-215, I-84, US-89 near Ogden–Layton, UT and I-15, US-89, US-189 near Provo–Orem, UT and I-15, I-215, I-80, US-89 near Salt Lake City–West Valley City, UT. pic.twitter.com/BAcrqXeivm — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 24, 2023