Real Salt Lake Adds Draft Pick Emeka Eneli To First-Team Roster

Mar 24, 2023, 12:00 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake announced the signing of defensive midfielder Emeka Eneli.

Eneli was one of the club’s three first-round selections in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. He was the 25th overall pick.

He holds dual USA and Nigerian citizenship.

The 24-year-old spent the preseason training between Real Salt Lake and the Real Monarchs. He is a graduate of Cornell University. After recording seven goals and seven assists in 2022 he was named a Second Team All-American. Eneli helped Cornell qualify for the 2022 NCAA Sweet Sixteen for the first time in nearly three decades.

Next Up For Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake takes on St. Louis City SC at America First Field for the second consecutive home game on Saturday, March 25.

The game will be broadcasted on Apple TV and various KSL radio signals.

RSL has gone 1-2 in the first three games of the season.

In the first game of the season, Real Salt Lake secured a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. In the second game against MLS power Seattle Sounders, RSL went down but couldn’t claw back like the game prior. The Sounders had 12 more shots, and 6 more shots on target, en route to a 2-0 win.

In the recent home opener, Real Salt Lake played a solid game but ultimately fell 2-1 to Austin FC. RSL led in multiple statistical categories but couldn’t score more than one goal.

Read the full match preview here.

