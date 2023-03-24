Jaren Hall Runs 40-Yard Dash At BYU Pro Day

PROVO, Utah – During BYU football Pro Day, quarterback Jaren Hall ran the 40-yard dash for the first time.

Hall had two attempts on the 40-yard dash. His first run was 4.62 seconds unofficially. The second time was not disclosed.

Jaren Hall 40-yard dash video

Hall has been recovering from an ankle injury in BYU’s regular-season finale at Stanford in November. As a result, he missed the New Mexico Bowl against SMU and didn’t run at the NFL Scouting Combine. Instead, at the Combine, he went through passing drills.

In his BYU career, Hall passed for 6,174 yards and tossed 52 touchdowns to only 11 interceptions. He had a career completion rate of 65.2% at BYU.

Where Hall’s 40-time stacks up among QBs from NFL Combine times

Hall’s 4.62 unofficial 40-time would have been fifth among the quarterbacks that ran the 40 in Indianapolis.

Quarterbacks who ran 40-yard dashes at the NFL Combine included Florida’s Anthony Richardson (4.43), Max Duggan from TCU (4.52), Louisville’s Malik Cunningham (4.53), and UCLA signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson (4.56).

Hall’s 4.62 time would have been in front of Houston’s Clayton Tune (4.64), Georgia signal-caller Stetson Bennett (4.67), and Shepherd’s Tyson Bagent (4.79).

Jaren Hall was a two-year starter for BYU. Hall posted a 16-8 record as the starting quarterback during his career.

BYU football Pro Day it occurred at the Indoor Practice Facility on BYU’s campus. It’s the last time BYU will host a Pro Day alone. In the future, BYU will be involved in the conference-wide Pro Day for the Big 12 Conference in Texas at the Dallas Cowboys training facility.

