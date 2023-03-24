Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Jaren Hall Runs 40-Yard Dash At BYU Pro Day

Mar 24, 2023, 12:00 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah – During BYU football Pro Day, quarterback Jaren Hall ran the 40-yard dash for the first time.

Hall had two attempts on the 40-yard dash. His first run was 4.62 seconds unofficially. The second time was not disclosed.

Jaren Hall 40-yard dash video

Hall has been recovering from an ankle injury in BYU’s regular-season finale at Stanford in November. As a result, he missed the New Mexico Bowl against SMU and didn’t run at the NFL Scouting Combine. Instead, at the Combine, he went through passing drills.

In his BYU career, Hall passed for 6,174 yards and tossed 52 touchdowns to only 11 interceptions. He had a career completion rate of 65.2% at BYU.

Where Hall’s 40-time stacks up among QBs from NFL Combine times

Hall’s 4.62 unofficial 40-time would have been fifth among the quarterbacks that ran the 40 in Indianapolis.

Quarterbacks who ran 40-yard dashes at the NFL Combine included Florida’s Anthony Richardson (4.43), Max Duggan from TCU (4.52), Louisville’s Malik Cunningham (4.53), and UCLA signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson (4.56).

Hall’s 4.62 time would have been in front of Houston’s Clayton Tune (4.64), Georgia signal-caller Stetson Bennett (4.67), and Shepherd’s Tyson Bagent (4.79).

Jaren Hall was a two-year starter for BYU. Hall posted a 16-8 record as the starting quarterback during his career.

BYU football Pro Day it occurred at the Indoor Practice Facility on BYU’s campus. It’s the last time BYU will host a Pro Day alone. In the future, BYU will be involved in the conference-wide Pro Day for the Big 12 Conference in Texas at the Dallas Cowboys training facility.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Adds Draft Pick Emeka Eneli To First-Team Roster

Real Salt Lake announced the signing of defensive midfielder Emeka Eneli.
12 hours ago
KSL Sports

Legendary Salt Lake Bees Announcer Steve Klauke Announces Retirement

Salt Lake Bees legend Steve Klauke will retire from announcing games on the radio after the 2023 season.
12 hours ago
KSL Sports

RSL Loans Richard Ledezma To New York City FC

Real Salt Lake announced they are loaning 2023 MLS rights to Richard Ledezma to New York City FC. 
12 hours ago
KSL Sports

Former Utes Talk NFL Draft Process

SALT LAKE CITY – Pro Day is a wrap for the Utes and now it’s time to wait and see where the rest of the NFL process takes the hopefuls till Draft Day. 11 former Utes took the field on Thursday, March 23 in front of 31 of the 32 NFL teams (the Rams were the […]
12 hours ago
KSL Sports

BYU Pro Day 2023 Results: QB Jaren Hall Goes Through Drills

PROVO, Utah – The final on-campus BYU Pro Day took place on Friday. A total of 18 former BYU football players went through drills in front of NFL scouts inside the Indoor Practice Facility. After this year, BYU will defer to the conference-wide Big 12 Pro Day event in Texas. Excited to welcome the @NFL to […]
12 hours ago
KSL Sports

Utah State Football Player Has ‘Medical Emergency’ During Practice, Taken To Hospital

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah State football player was taken to the hospital Thursday after collapsing during practice, according to the school. “A Utah State football player had a medical emergency at practice Thursday afternoon and was transported to Logan Regional Hospital,” reads a release from the school. No other details were released about […]
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Jaren Hall Runs 40-Yard Dash At BYU Pro Day