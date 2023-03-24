Close
LOCAL NEWS

Police: Grantsville man shot himself upon police serving search warrant

Mar 24, 2023, 12:54 PM
A man shot himself when police arrived to serve a search warrant in an investigation involving chil...
A man shot himself when police arrived to serve a search warrant in an investigation involving child sexual abuse material. (Grantsville City Police Department)
(Grantsville City Police Department)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Grantsville City Police department responded on a search warrant of 46-year-old man and found the man deceased of a gunshot wound.

According to a press release, Grantsville investigators went to a residence on Center Street Thursday to serve a search warrant on the man and his residence in reference to an investigation involving “the downloading and uploading of child sexual abuse material.”

When police arrived, they spotted the man through a window and say he ran upstairs when he saw them.

They knocked on the door, announcing their presence and search warrant, asking the man to come to the door several times, the release said.

It said they heard a gunshot.

They backed away from the home until Tooele County Metro SWAT arrived and cleared the residence when they found the man deceased from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Then the State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the death. The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released at this time.

“There is no continuing threat to the public. The Grantsville City Police Department extends its sympathies to the family of the deceased,” the release stated.

