Police: Grantsville man shot himself upon police serving search warrant

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Grantsville City Police department responded on a search warrant of 46-year-old man and found the man deceased of a gunshot wound.

According to a press release, Grantsville investigators went to a residence on Center Street Thursday to serve a search warrant on the man and his residence in reference to an investigation involving “the downloading and uploading of child sexual abuse material.”

When police arrived, they spotted the man through a window and say he ran upstairs when he saw them.

They knocked on the door, announcing their presence and search warrant, asking the man to come to the door several times, the release said.

It said they heard a gunshot.

They backed away from the home until Tooele County Metro SWAT arrived and cleared the residence when they found the man deceased from a self inflicted gunshot wound.