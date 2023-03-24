Close
USU Coach Blake Anderson Provides Update On Player Who Was Taken To Hospital

Mar 24, 2023, 12:51 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – On Thursday, a Utah State football player was taken to the hospital after a ‘medical emergency’ in practice.

The player, named Friday afternoon to be Josh Davis, was taken to Logan Regional Hospital and is now recovering at McKay-Dee in Ogden.

Davis is a redshirt freshman wide receiver with the Aggies.

“Awake, alert, and breathing on his own. The training staff absolutely saved his life. No hesitation at all. Miracle,” head coach Blake Anderson told Scott Garrard of KSL Sports.

Update From Utah State

According to the school, Davis was upgraded from critical to fair condition Friday morning. The school described the incident as a “non-traumatic cardiac arrest”.

“Davis, a redshirt freshman wide receiver from Carlsbad, California, collapsed during practice on Thursday and was immediately treated by USU’s athletic training staff, led by Mike Williams, Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine, followed by emergency medical personnel, who transported him to Logan Regional Hospital.”

“Davis received initial critical treatment and was stabilized at Logan Regional Hospital before being transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, where their critical care team continued treatment with therapeutic hypothermia to lower the body temperature to preserve his neurological function.”

“Davis’ parents, Matt and Chrissy, arrived in Utah Thursday evening, and were met at the hospital by Utah State Team Physician Dr. David G. Liddle, Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee, head football coach Blake Anderson and athletic trainer Kendra Gilmore,” reads a release from the school.

Currently, the Aggies are in spring camp in Logan, Utah.

