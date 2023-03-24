Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

UPDATE: Interlodge lifted at Snowbird, Alta Ski Area; SR-210 reopens

Mar 24, 2023, 3:21 PM | Updated: 7:24 pm
FILE PHOTO: The Chickadee lift is pictured at Snowbird in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday, Oct...
FILE PHOTO: The Chickadee lift is pictured at Snowbird in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)
(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

UPDATE: The interlodge protocol has lifted at Snowbird and Alta Ski Area. State Route 210 has also reopened following avalanche mitigation work and slide debris clean up.

The Utah Department of Transportation says to expect heavy delays when exiting parking areas and during downhill travel, adding that traffic may fully stop for extended periods of time.

Due to conditions in the area, the traction law is in effect.

S.R. 210 is expected to close again at 10 p.m. Friday for more avalanche mitigation work. The town of Alta will also go into interlodge again beginning at 11 p.m.

Our earlier story continues below.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Two ski resorts in Little Cottonwood Canyon are now under interlodge protocol due to active storms in the area.

The resorts impacted Friday afternoon are Snowbird and Alta Ski Area.

“All lifts are now on hold & everyone at Snowbird needs to make their way to a building, immediately. You cannot stay in your car,” read a 2:15 p.m. tweet from Snowbird.

Additional information from the resort’s website states: “An Interlodge event is when snow levels are so great and avalanche danger is so extreme that patrons and employees of Snowbird are confined to resort buildings while avalanche work is being done. During Interlodge, road access to Snowbird is shut down as well while UDOT performs avalanche work on it.”

Alta Ski Area also went into interlodge Friday, according to a 2:14 p.m. tweet from the resort.

A few hours later, an update was posted to social media from Alta’s Mayor. It read, in part, “A natural and serious avalanche cycle has occurred threatening SR210 and the Town of Alta.”

It added that more than 1,100 people were sheltered in base area facilities in Alta.

“Multiple agencies are working to make the situation safe and clear the highway,” the tweet stated.

State Route 210 is expected to reopen in Little Cottonwood Canyon at approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

Before and after measuring station...
Jed Boal

Utah’s record snow is so deep it buried measuring equipment

The record-breaking snowfall this winter has been phenomenal, maybe even more so in the eyes of those who study it closely.  
19 hours ago
Traffic cameras show 300 West and South Temple in Salt Lake Ciy covered in snow Friday. (Utah Depar...
Bridger Beal-Cvetko

‘This is just the appetizer’: More snow expected Friday afternoon

It's nearly April, but the Wasatch Front is preparing for another winter storm that is expected to drop between 1 and 4 inches of snow in the valleys through Friday evening.
19 hours ago
SNOTEL snow survey...
Lauren Steinbrecher, Matt Rascon

Utah will likely set historic snow record Friday

Thursday was on track to make history in Utah, with the snowpack ready to inch past a 40-year-old record. It all came down to a tenth of an inch.
2 days ago
Clearing Little Cottonwood Creek...
Jed Boal

Creek clearing is underway in Salt Lake to minimize threat of flooding

Many Utah communities are working proactively to minimize flooding that may happen when the snowmelt runoff really gets going in the next couple of months.
2 days ago
Alta and Snowbird have received over 700 inches of snowfall this season. (KSL TV)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Alta, Brighton celebrate 700 inches of snowfall

Two Utah ski resorts are celebrating a huge milestone they haven’t seen in years, hitting 700 inches of snowfall and counting.
2 days ago
Helena Zappelli surveys the damage to her yard and vehicle after a large tree fell over, Tuesday, M...
John Antczak, Associated Press

Rare tornado near Los Angeles rips building roofs; 1 injured

A possible tornado Wednesday left a line of damage across roofs of commercial buildings in the Los Angeles suburb of Montebello.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
UPDATE: Interlodge lifted at Snowbird, Alta Ski Area; SR-210 reopens