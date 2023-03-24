UPDATE: Interlodge lifted at Snowbird, Alta Ski Area; SR-210 reopens

UPDATE: The interlodge protocol has lifted at Snowbird and Alta Ski Area. State Route 210 has also reopened following avalanche mitigation work and slide debris clean up.

The Utah Department of Transportation says to expect heavy delays when exiting parking areas and during downhill travel, adding that traffic may fully stop for extended periods of time.

Due to conditions in the area, the traction law is in effect.

S.R. 210 is expected to close again at 10 p.m. Friday for more avalanche mitigation work. The town of Alta will also go into interlodge again beginning at 11 p.m.

03/24 SR-210 closure 10 PM, TOA Interlodge 11 PM, ESTIMATED opening 8:30 AM — Alta Central (@AltaCentral) March 25, 2023

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Two ski resorts in Little Cottonwood Canyon are now under interlodge protocol due to active storms in the area.

The resorts impacted Friday afternoon are Snowbird and Alta Ski Area.

“All lifts are now on hold & everyone at Snowbird needs to make their way to a building, immediately. You cannot stay in your car,” read a 2:15 p.m. tweet from Snowbird.

A full Interlodge is now in effect. All lifts are now on hold & everyone at Snowbird needs to make their way to a building, immediately. You cannot stay in your car. This is for your safety. There is no eta on when Interlodge will be lifted. https://t.co/IfOoVC8i05 pic.twitter.com/2LuI99RyTH — Snowbird (@Snowbird) March 24, 2023

Additional information from the resort’s website states: “An Interlodge event is when snow levels are so great and avalanche danger is so extreme that patrons and employees of Snowbird are confined to resort buildings while avalanche work is being done. During Interlodge, road access to Snowbird is shut down as well while UDOT performs avalanche work on it.”

Interlodge! A viewer sent us some pictures from Snowbird.

Right now, patrons and employees are confined to resort buildings while avalanche work is being done. @KSL5TV

Credit: discoverslc pic.twitter.com/pvy7NZzPUZ — Ashley Moser (@AshleyMoser) March 24, 2023

Alta Ski Area also went into interlodge Friday, according to a 2:14 p.m. tweet from the resort.

A few hours later, an update was posted to social media from Alta’s Mayor. It read, in part, “A natural and serious avalanche cycle has occurred threatening SR210 and the Town of Alta.”

It added that more than 1,100 people were sheltered in base area facilities in Alta.

“Multiple agencies are working to make the situation safe and clear the highway,” the tweet stated.

There are presently about 1160 people sheltered in base area facilities in Alta. Multiple agencies are working to make the situation safe and clear the highway.

Our collective goal is to get everyone home as soon as possible. — Alta Central (@AltaCentral) March 24, 2023

State Route 210 is expected to reopen in Little Cottonwood Canyon at approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation.