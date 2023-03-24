Man in custody after firing shots, police chase in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One man was arrested Friday after firing shots in West Valley City and leading police on a chase.

The man was identified as 57-year-old Jimmie Hamlin.

Police wrote in a 3:47 p.m. tweet that Hamlin’s family said he had a gun.

He pulled over at state Route 111, near 4900 South. Police said people driving by saw Hamlin get out of his vehicle and start to point his gun.

“Officers responded & blocked traffic to keep the public safe & kept watch from a distance,” the tweet stated.

Officers showed up and blocked traffic for safety reasons, all while keeping watch from a distance.

SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT: one man is in custody after firing shots from his vehicle on U111. The suspect’s family reported that the suspect had a gun and was suicidal. He had pulled off the road at approx 4900 S. U111. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/vcUEpHCwFD — WVC Police (@WVCPD) March 24, 2023

The tweet said, “Family members approached the man & the man fired his gun from his vehicle & fled at a high rate of speed.”

Hamline ran over a spike belt near 7900 South and pulled over to the side of the road. Police said he gave up his gun and was taken into custody without further incident.

He was booked on four counts of felony discharge of a firearm, reckless driving, and disorderly conduct.