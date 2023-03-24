Provo Canyon on-ramp to remain closed through early April

OREM, Utah — The ramp connecting 800 North to U.S. Highway 189 in Provo Canyon will remain closed through early April while crews remove a rock overhang. That’s according to a 4:13 p.m. tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation, Region Three.

Provo Cyn Update: Crews are removing a rock overhang above the EB connector ramp from 800 N in @Orem_City to US-189 at the mouth of Provo Cyn. The ramp will be closed until early April. Use local alt. routes to access US-189. @UtahDOT @UTHighwayPatrol @UDOTTRAFFIC@provocity pic.twitter.com/5Cu6h6CWGm — UDOT Region Three (@UDOTRegionthree) March 24, 2023

The ramp has been closed since March 10 due to concerns over falling rocks.

“Rocks can fall at any time and it’s the unpredictable nature of things, those types of conditions, as to why we’ve got the road closed,” said UDOT spokesperson Geoff Dupaix.

If you travel up the canyon from Utah Valley, UDOT recommends using Orem Center Street and University Avenue instead of 800 North so that you don’t have to detour.