Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah law professor comments on Paltrow ski crash trial as actress takes the stand

Mar 24, 2023, 6:28 PM | Updated: 8:03 pm
Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

PARK CITY, Utah — The first week of actress Gwyenth Paltrow’s trial wrapped up Friday. Paltrow is being sued over a 2016 ski accident. A University of Utah Professor of Law said this trial is very unique.

Paltrow and the plaintiff, Terry Sanderson, told very different stories about that day. Sanderson claimed Paltrow hit him on the ski slopes in Deer Valley in 2016, and Paltrow has countersued saying that Sanderson hit her.

“What it’s all going to come down to is what the jury believes,” Teneille Brown, professor of law at the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, said. “Because this is a fact dispute, one person says this, the other says something different, and both of those things cannot be true.”

Paltrow took the stand Friday and said she was not engaging in any risky behavior, adding that Sanderson hit her in her back as she was skiing with her kids.

“Mr. Sanderson categorically hit me on that ski slope, and that is the truth,” Paltrow said.

Sanderson, while he did not take the stand Friday, claimed that Paltrow was skiing out of control, and the crash has caused ongoing mental and emotional issues for him, as well as breaking four of his ribs. 

Brown said that hearing from them both gives the jury the best idea of how to decide who is telling the truth.

“It’s all going to come down to who do they believe, which party is more calm, who’s making more eye contact, who seems more believable. This case is going to come down to which party is more credible,” Brown said.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for more than $3 million. Paltrow is suing for $1 and attorney fees.

The trial is expected to last eight days, with proceedings resuming Monday at 9 a.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A Torus flywheel. (KSL TV)...
Peter Rosen

Utah man creates company devoted to flywheel energy storage

What weighs as much as a Toyota Corolla, spins at thousands of rotations per minute, and, a Utah entrepreneur hopes, might one day live in your backyard and store power to run your home? It’s called flywheel energy storage.
22 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Matt Rascon

Homeless get help, hope from SLC event that includes makeshift courtroom

Hundreds of homeless people gathered at the Salt Palace Friday to connect with services — including a makeshift courtroom — that could help get them off the streets.
22 hours ago
FILE: for sale sign...
Ladd Egan

Utah home prices fall after nearly 11 years of increases

The Utah Association of Realtors reports that after 129 months of price increases, January marked the first, year-over-year decline in statewide home prices. And in February, prices dropped again.
22 hours ago
Before and after measuring station...
Jed Boal

Utah’s record snow is so deep it buried measuring equipment

The record-breaking snowfall this winter has been phenomenal, maybe even more so in the eyes of those who study it closely.  
22 hours ago
(UDOT Region Three/Twitter)...
Madison Swenson

Provo Canyon on-ramp to remain closed through early April

The ramp connecting 800 North to U.S. Highway 189 in Provo Canyon will remain closed through early April while crews remove a rock overhang.
22 hours ago
Water drain...
Katija Stjepovic, Cary J. Schwanitz

UDOT clearing debris to prevent highway flooding

Earlier this year snow was a big danger for drivers but now it’s becoming rain and wet roads.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Utah law professor comments on Paltrow ski crash trial as actress takes the stand