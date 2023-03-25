Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah home prices fall after nearly 11 years of increases

Mar 24, 2023, 8:17 PM | Updated: 8:21 pm
Ladd Egan's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SANDY, Utah — The Utah Association of Realtors reports that after 129 months of price increases, January marked the first, year-over-year decline in statewide home prices. And in February, prices dropped again.

“Home prices are down,” said Deanna Devey, the association’s director of communications. “That’s good because affordability has really been an issue for buyers.”

The median sales price in Utah was $464,000 in February, according to the realtor group’s monthly report. That’s a 7.6% decline from last February’s median sales price of $502,000.

Utah home prices reached their peak of nearly $540,000 in May of 2022.

(Utah Association of Realtors)

Even with prices turning a corner, Devey said that prices are still “sticky.”

“Prices are sticky because the inventory is still low,” she said.

New listings last month dropped by more than 18% and were at their lowest level since the association started keeping records more than 15 years ago.

Devey said sellers appear reluctant to put their homes on the market.

“There are a lot of people who don’t want to move because they want to keep their low interest rate,” she said.

When it comes to how long houses are sitting on the market until an offer is accepted, the report said the average number of days increased to 67 in February. The previous February, it only took an average of 28 days for a home to go under contract.

“Sellers have been increasingly cutting prices and offering sales incentives in an attempt to attract buyers, who have continued to struggle with affordability challenges this winter,” the report said.

People looking to buy a home have more bargaining power right now, Devey said.

“The top concession that we’re seeing: interest rate buy-downs,” she said. “The market has a lot of opportunities in it. You just need to dig a little bit more into what’s happening to learn what those are.”

She said other common concessions are sellers paying for repairs and homeowner association transfer fees. She also said contingencies are back in the buying process, which had largely gone away during the buying frenzy.

“We saw people waiving their right to an appraisal. We saw people waiving their right to an inspection,” Devey said of the pandemic-era housing market. “We saw all-cash buyers so they weren’t using a financing contingency.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A Torus flywheel. (KSL TV)...
Peter Rosen

Utah man creates company devoted to flywheel energy storage

What weighs as much as a Toyota Corolla, spins at thousands of rotations per minute, and, a Utah entrepreneur hopes, might one day live in your backyard and store power to run your home? It’s called flywheel energy storage.
22 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Matt Rascon

Homeless get help, hope from SLC event that includes makeshift courtroom

Hundreds of homeless people gathered at the Salt Palace Friday to connect with services — including a makeshift courtroom — that could help get them off the streets.
22 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow takes the witness stand to testify about a 2016 ski collision that caused a man to ...
Ayanna Likens

Utah law professor comments on Paltrow ski crash trial as actress takes the stand

The first week of actress Gwyneth Paltrow's trial wrapped up Friday. Paltrow is being sued over a 2016 ski accident. A University of Utah Professor of Law said this trial is very unique.
22 hours ago
Before and after measuring station...
Jed Boal

Utah’s record snow is so deep it buried measuring equipment

The record-breaking snowfall this winter has been phenomenal, maybe even more so in the eyes of those who study it closely.  
22 hours ago
(UDOT Region Three/Twitter)...
Madison Swenson

Provo Canyon on-ramp to remain closed through early April

The ramp connecting 800 North to U.S. Highway 189 in Provo Canyon will remain closed through early April while crews remove a rock overhang.
22 hours ago
Water drain...
Katija Stjepovic, Cary J. Schwanitz

UDOT clearing debris to prevent highway flooding

Earlier this year snow was a big danger for drivers but now it’s becoming rain and wet roads.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Utah home prices fall after nearly 11 years of increases