Udoka Azubuike Throws Down Putback Jam On Milwaukee Defense

SALT LAKE CITY – In the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks, Udoka Azubuike grabbed a rebound and threw down a strong two-hand putback.

The dunk gave Azubuike his first points of the night.

After going down double-digits in the first quarter, the Jazz’s bench unit came in and put in work.

They lowered a 17-point Milwaukee lead down to just ten.

With Talen Horton-Tucker, Simone Fontecchio, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, and Udoka Azubuike on the floor, the @utahjazz have trimmed the @Bucks lead to 10, 49-39 with 8:17 left in the first half. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/vLh2ktKnrM — KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 25, 2023

With a few Jazz starters out with injuries, Azubuike made the most of his early minutes.

He added 5 rebounds in just 8 minutes.

Markkanen, Clarkson, Sexton Out

Collin Sexton hasn’t played since the All-Star break. Jordan Clarkson will miss his eighth straight game with a sprained finger. Markkanen will miss Friday’s contest with a left hand contusion.

The All-Star forward was bothered by the hand throughout the night but took a nasty spill late in the game on a flagrant foul from Ryan Arcidiacano.

Markkanen remained on the floor but was ruled out early Thursday afternoon.

“We’ll have him looked at by our medical team,” Will Hardy said after the game. “Like anything, they talked to him during the game and he said he was okay but when your body cools down and he wakes up tomorrow, it could be a different story.”

Since the All-Star break, Markkanen is averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He is shooting 47% from the floor and 35% from three in 10 games.

Ingles Returns To Face Jazz

Longtime Jazzman Joe Ingles will make his return to Utah for the first time since the team moved him in 2022..

Ingles signed with the Jazz in 2014 and went on to play 590 games for the franchise including 313 starts.

During his time in Utah, the Australian guard averaged 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists and is the Jazz franchise leader with 1,071 made threes.

Joe Ingles will make his return to Vivint Arena on Friday. This time, he will be forced to use the away locker room 🎵#TakeNote #FearTheDeerhttps://t.co/KqUt5mJXrS — KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 23, 2023

“It will be weird and different,” Ingles told David James and Patrick Kinahan on 97.5 the KSL Sports Zone. “I’ve been in the away locker room once with the Clippers when I first came for a preseason game in 2014. There will be a lot of different emotions.”

Ingles is averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 38 appearances with the Bucks this season.

The Bucks own the top record in the NBA at 52-20 but will be without Jae Crowder, Goran Dragic, and Meyers Leonard.

Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks Broadcast

The Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks will tip off at 7 pm MT in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone . It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV .

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more highlights like the Udoka Azubuike putback? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.