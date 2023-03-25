Close
KSLSPORTS FEED

Talen Horton-Tucker Ends First Half With Tomahawk Dunk Against Milwaukee

Mar 24, 2023, 8:12 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – With the first half coming to a close, Talen Horton-Tucker drove to the rim and threw down a strong one-hand dunk.

The jam gave Horton-Tucker his 6th point of the game.

Despite some shooting struggles, Horton-Tucker was still able to do his Point Guard duties.

He dished out 6 assists in the opening half.

The Jazz got out to a slow start and quickly fell down by double-digits to Milwaukee.

The score at halftime was 72-58. Kelly Olynyk was the leading scorer for Utah at the half with 16.

Markkanen, Clarkson, Sexton Out

Collin Sexton hasn’t played since the All-Star break. Jordan Clarkson will miss his eighth straight game with a sprain ed finger. Markkanen will miss Friday’s contest with a left-hand contusion.

The All-Star forward was bothered by the hand throughout the night but took a nasty spill late in the game on a flagrant foul from Ryan Arcidiacano.

Markkanen remained on the floor but was ruled out early Thursday afternoon.

“We’ll have him looked at by our medical team,” Will Hardy said after the game. “Like anything, they talked to him during the game and he said he was okay but when your body cools down and he wakes up tomorrow, it could be a different story.”

Since the All-Star break, Markkanen is averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He is shooting 47% from the floor and 35% from three in 10 games.

RELATED STORIES

Ingles Returns To Face Jazz

Longtime Jazzman Joe Ingles will make his return to Utah for the first time since the team moved him in 2022..

Ingles signed with the Jazz in 2014 and went on to play 590 games for the franchise including 313 starts.

During his time in Utah, the Australian guard averaged 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists and is the Jazz franchise leader with 1,071 made threes.

“It will be weird and different,” Ingles told David James and Patrick Kinahan on 97.5 the KSL Sports Zone. “I’ve been in the away locker room once with the Clippers when I first came for a preseason game in 2014. There will be a lot of different emotions.”

Ingles is averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 38 appearances with the Bucks this season.

The Bucks own the top record in the NBA at  52-20 but will be without Jae Crowder, Goran Dragic, and Meyers Leonard.

Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks Broadcast

The Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks will tip off at 7 pm MT in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

