Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

Prolonged winter delays Utah farmers’ planting season

Mar 24, 2023, 10:35 PM | Updated: 10:41 pm
Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Prayers have definitely been answered.

“We love it, we love it,” said ValJay Rigby.

However, you can’t blame Rigby if he starts praying for something else.

“Yeah, we got a little snow,” he said with a laugh.

A “little snow” might be the understatement of the year. His farm in Newton, in Cache County, is still buried in lots of snow.

Last March, and in previous Marches, he was already planting crops.

“We had already planted some barley last year. We had tractors hooked onto implements the end of February, so we were ready to go,” Rigby said. “We won’t be this year.”

Not a chance. One of those farming implements is his air seeder. It is nowhere near ready to be used.

“It is still buried in snow drifts,” Rigby said. “I had planned to work on it this winter and do some maintenance, but it has been in snow drifts so long, it’s hard to get it out.”

The prolonged winter means that the barley, spring wheat, grain corn, and other crops Rigby Ranch is known for producing will be delayed this year. Even if the snow starts melting this weekend, Rigby said it will still be at least three weeks before they can start planting.

The Utah Farm Bureau said farmers across the state are facing similar challenges, such as wheat farmers in San Juan County, onion farmers in Box Elder County, and even the fruit blossoms are delayed because of this prolonged winter.

Rigby explained that planting after April 1 results in a yield reduction because the crops don’t get out of the ground and far enough along before it gets too hot in June.

Farmers have used ash or a dark fertilizer in the past to melt snow so they can get into the ground. However, the storms this year have been constant.

“You need a week of sunny, bright sunshine to melt on top of there, and if you put it on and it snows over the top like it’s doing today, then you’ve wasted your money,” Rigby said. “We just have to wait.”

Rigby Ranch in Newton, Utah, buried in snow on March 24, 2023. (Mark Less/KSL TV) Rigby Ranch in Newton, Utah, buried in snow on March 24, 2023. (Mark Less/KSL TV) Rigby Ranch in Newton, Utah, buried in snow on March 24, 2023. (Mark Less/KSL TV) Rigby Ranch in Newton, Utah, buried in snow on March 24, 2023. (Mark Less/KSL TV) Rigby Ranch in Newton, Utah, buried in snow on March 24, 2023. (Mark Less/KSL TV) Rigby Ranch in Newton, Utah, buried in snow on March 24, 2023. (Mark Less/KSL TV) Rigby Ranch in Newton, Utah, buried in snow on March 24, 2023. (Mark Less/KSL TV) Rigby Ranch in Newton, Utah, buried in snow on March 24, 2023. (Mark Less/KSL TV) Rigby Ranch in Newton, Utah, buried in snow on March 24, 2023. (Mark Less/KSL TV) Rigby Ranch in Newton, Utah, buried in snow on March 24, 2023. (Mark Less/KSL TV) Rigby Ranch in Newton, Utah, buried in snow on March 24, 2023. (Mark Less/KSL TV)

Even with all of the challenges this year, Rigby knows we need the water and would rather have too much than too little or, even worse, none. That’s something he prays will never happen.

“We love the snow. We smile every day it snows still,” he said with a smile. “It will help get moisture back into the soil and water in our reservoirs. We need it.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

Before and after measuring station...
Jed Boal

Utah’s record snow is so deep it buried measuring equipment

The record-breaking snowfall this winter has been phenomenal, maybe even more so in the eyes of those who study it closely.  
1 day ago
FILE PHOTO: The Chickadee lift is pictured at Snowbird in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday, Oct...
Madison Swenson and Ashley Moser

UPDATE: Interlodge lifted at Snowbird, Alta Ski Area; SR-210 reopens

The interlodge protocol has lifted at Snowbird and Alta Ski Area. State Route 210 has also reopened following avalanche mitigation work and slide debris clean up.
1 day ago
Traffic cameras show 300 West and South Temple in Salt Lake Ciy covered in snow Friday. (Utah Depar...
Bridger Beal-Cvetko

‘This is just the appetizer’: More snow expected Friday afternoon

It's nearly April, but the Wasatch Front is preparing for another winter storm that is expected to drop between 1 and 4 inches of snow in the valleys through Friday evening.
1 day ago
SNOTEL snow survey...
Lauren Steinbrecher, Matt Rascon

Utah will likely set historic snow record Friday

Thursday was on track to make history in Utah, with the snowpack ready to inch past a 40-year-old record. It all came down to a tenth of an inch.
2 days ago
Clearing Little Cottonwood Creek...
Jed Boal

Creek clearing is underway in Salt Lake to minimize threat of flooding

Many Utah communities are working proactively to minimize flooding that may happen when the snowmelt runoff really gets going in the next couple of months.
2 days ago
Alta and Snowbird have received over 700 inches of snowfall this season. (KSL TV)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Alta, Brighton celebrate 700 inches of snowfall

Two Utah ski resorts are celebrating a huge milestone they haven’t seen in years, hitting 700 inches of snowfall and counting.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Prolonged winter delays Utah farmers’ planting season