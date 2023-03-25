Close
Body found under overpass at 600 North

Mar 25, 2023, 10:12 AM | Updated: 11:49 am
Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A body was found under the overpass at 600 North Saturday morning impacting traffic.

The Utah Highway Patrol said some lanes were closed on southbound Interstate 15 between 600 North and 800 North for about two and a half hours. All lanes are now open.

Several people called dispatch to report the body starting at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Several citizens stopped to check on the person UPS Trooper Wright said.

Investigators are contacting the next of kin before releasing the victim’s name.

