LOCAL NEWS
Body found under overpass at 600 North
SALT LAKE CITY — A body was found under the overpass at 600 North Saturday morning impacting traffic.
The Utah Highway Patrol said some lanes were closed on southbound Interstate 15 between 600 North and 800 North for about two and a half hours. All lanes are now open.
Several people called dispatch to report the body starting at approximately 7:45 a.m.
SALT LAKE COUNTY-
Please avoid the area at 600N I-15 SB, the road will be closed for approximately 3 hours and expected to open by 11:00AM. Please use I-215 as an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/USIwC2UCrp
— Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) March 25, 2023
Several citizens stopped to check on the person UPS Trooper Wright said.
Investigators are contacting the next of kin before releasing the victim’s name.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Greatest snow on Earth: Utah's snowpack hits record high (pageviews: 14170)
- Utah will likely set historic snow record Friday (pageviews: 9864)
- First temple in Virginia opens its doors to the public (pageviews: 8948)
- Utah man bit by shark while swimming in Hawaii (pageviews: 8684)
- UPDATE: Interlodge lifted at Snowbird, Alta Ski Area; SR-210 reopens (pageviews: 7908)
- UPDATE: Canyon View High School lockdown lifted (pageviews: 6990)