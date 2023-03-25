Body found under overpass at 600 North

SALT LAKE CITY — A body was found under the overpass at 600 North Saturday morning impacting traffic.

The Utah Highway Patrol said some lanes were closed on southbound Interstate 15 between 600 North and 800 North for about two and a half hours. All lanes are now open.

Several people called dispatch to report the body starting at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Please avoid the area at 600N I-15 SB, the road will be closed for approximately 3 hours and expected to open by 11:00AM. Please use I-215 as an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/USIwC2UCrp — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) March 25, 2023

Several citizens stopped to check on the person UPS Trooper Wright said.

Investigators are contacting the next of kin before releasing the victim’s name.