Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
RELIGION

Behind the scenes of the world’s largest annual Easter pageant

Mar 26, 2023, 10:20 PM
Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter Pageant...
Spectacular pageantry, Biblical verse, music, dance, and a cast of hundreds help tell the greatest story ever told on the grounds of the Mesa Arizona Temple. (Kary Ann Hoopes/ Mesa Temple Events)
(Kary Ann Hoopes/ Mesa Temple Events)
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

MESA, ARIZ.—Spectacular pageantry, Biblical verse, music, dance, and a cast of hundreds help tell the greatest story ever told on the grounds of the Mesa Arizona Temple.

“This pageant is a part of the fabric of the community because it is the life story of Jesus Christ,” said Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “It lifts everyone when they see it.

“You saw young people, older people, you saw people of different ethnic backgrounds, and everybody coming together,” explained Fr. Andrew McNair, Catholic Diocese of Phoenix.

The soundtrack for “Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter Pageant” was composed and produced by Rob Gardner and performed by the London Symphony Orchestra and Spire Chorus.

London Symphony Orchestra

The soundtrack for “Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter Pageant” was composed and produced by Rob Gardner and performed by the London Symphony Orchestra and Spire Chorus. (Courtesy/Dan Good)

Gardner’s previous work includes the concert film “Lamb of God”. “If there’s one thing, I want people to leave this pageant or “Lamb of God” or in life, it’s we’re surrounded by love. We’re surrounded by mercy and there’s no limit to it.”

Gardner received the green light to produce a new soundtrack and script only months before the April debut in 2022.

“We had to figure out everything that we needed by October which we didn’t really even have the whole script until January,” said Stage manager Liz Porter who also helped her husband Steve Porter with set design.

“Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter Pageant” draws crowds over 10,000 each night. (Candice Madsen) “Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter Pageant” draws crowds over 10,000 each night. (Kary Ann Hoopes/Mesa Temple Events) “Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter Pageant” draws crowds over 10,000 each night. (Kary Ann Hoopes/Mesa Temple Events) “Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter Pageant” draws crowds over 10,000 each night. (Kary Ann Hoopes/Mesa Temple Events) Director Jenee Prince admitted some stress was involved because of the limited time for staging a production seen by over 100,000 people but she had a dedicated cast and crew of 700 people. (Candice Madsen)

Director Jenee Prince admitted a lot of people would probably be stressed about the limited time for staging a production seen by over 100,000 people but she had a dedicated cast and crew of 700 people.

“You look at the love, you look at the sacrifice of all these people and the consecration of all these people and you go, okay, I know I can do this because I trust the people around me. I trust everybody working on their own part of this. And that is how this comes together.”

The pageant’s history began in April 1938 as a sunrise service on the grounds of the Mesa Arizona Temple.

“To say it’s a legacy or a tradition in our community really just begins to tell the story it’s something that we set our clocks by,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “It has a huge impact on our downtown.”

In 1963 the local TV station KTAR broadcast the sunrise service and it aired in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah.

In 1977 the pageant switched to evening performances and now draws crowds over 10,000 each night. Performances of the Mesa Easter Pageant begin March 29th and run until April 8th. “Jesus the Christ Behind the Scenes” airs next Sunday at 12:30 pm on KSL TV, KSL.com, and the KSL TV App.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Religion

...
Associated Press

Why the religious fast for Ramadan, Lent and other holy days

Here is a quick look at fasting as an act of faith across religions.
4 days ago
A view of the northwest corner of Temple Square shows the development of the area where the North V...
Madison Swenson

Salt Lake Temple renovations now estimated to be complete in 2026

Estimated completion of renovation work on the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been delayed once again.
4 days ago
The Richmond Virginia Temple, clad with Moleanos stone articulated with a Jeffersonian version of a...
Madison Swenson

First temple in Virginia opens its doors to the public

The Richmond Virginia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is preparing to welcome guests as part of its public open house.
6 days ago
C. Shane Reese was announced as BYU's next president. (Jaren Wilkey/BYU)...
Josh Ellis

BYU names C. Shane Reese as university’s 14th president

Christopher Shane Reese has been named the 14th president of Brigham Young University.
6 days ago
An artist's rendering of the Tampa Florida Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...
Madison Swenson

Important dates, rendering released for 3 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint temples

Open house and dedication dates for the Feather River California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been announced. The location of the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple and a rendering of the Tampa Florida Temple were also released.
7 days ago
FILE: President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted a video...
Eliza Pace

President Nelson to receive Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize

Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will receive an award from  Morehouse College.
10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Behind the scenes of the world’s largest annual Easter pageant