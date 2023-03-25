Close
High-Scoring Second Half Leads Utah Warriors To Win Over Toronto

Mar 25, 2023, 4:35 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN, Utah – Joe Mano scored a hat trick as the Utah Warriors overcame a four-point halftime deficit to down Toronto 47-19.

The Warriors (2-2, 9 points) hosted the Toronto Arrows (1-3, 5 points) at Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday, March 25.

Utah dropped their last match in blowout fashion, falling 37-14 last weekend against NOLA Gold. Toronto lost 29-3 to Old Glory DC in their last tilt. The Warriors entered fourth in the West while Toronto sits in last place in the East.

First Half

Utah scored first with Joel Hodgson nailing the team’s first penalty goal of the season in the opening minutes to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead.

Toronto scored the game’s first try in the 14th minute. Lolani Faleiva battled through the Warriors goal line defense to dot down the try and give the Arrows their first lead of the day. After a failed conversion, Toronto led the Warriors 5-3.

Near the end of the half, Toronto took advantage of a man advantage to score their second try of the match. With the conversion, Toronto led the Warriors 12-3.

With the clock ticking down at the end of the half, Joe Mano found some daylight down the left sideline. Mano raced in for the Warriors first try of the day. The failed conversion left Utah in a 12-8 halftime hole.

Second Half

Mano added his second try of the match on a long run out, dotting it down as he was dragged to the ground, giving Utah their first lead since early in the match. Hodgson’s conversion gave the Warriors a 15-12 advantage.

Hodgson added the second penalty goal, giving Utah an 18-12 lead midway through the second half.

Toronto responded with their 51st-minute try and a conversion to retake the lead, 19-18.

In the 64th minute, Paul Lasike scored his third try of the season. Lance Williams set up the play with a long run in to the Toronto zone before finding Lasike for the try. Hodgson’s conversion gave Utah a 25-19 lead with 15 minutes to play.

Beautiful team play from the Warriors led to Mano’s third try of the match as Utah extended their advantage to 30-19  in the 67th minute.

Moments later, Hodgson found Mika Kruse with a cross-field kick that Kruse pulled in with one hand before falling across the goal line for the Warriors third straight try. Hdogson’s conversion hit the upright, leaving Utah in from 35-19.

Utah continued piling it on, adding another try and conversion to take a 42-19 lead with less than ten minutes to play.

Caleb Makene capped the scoring, adding a try in the 78th minute as Utah picked up the 47-19 win.

Up Next

The Warriors close the month when they host the New England Free Jacks (3-1, 15 points) on Friday, March 31 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, UT. This fixture is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (MT).

