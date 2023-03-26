Report: Bobby Wagner Returning To Seattle Seahawks After Year In Los Angeles

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner has reportedly signed a one-year deal to return to the Seattle Seahawks.

News of the signing was first reported on Saturday, March 25.

The #Seahawks have signed LB Bobby Wagner to a 1 year/7 million deal.

Wagner spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Rams after being released by Seattle in the offseason.

Wagner was named to the All-Pro second team after totaling 140 total tackles, 81 solo tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, and five pass breakups for a Rams team that finished in third place in the NFC West with a 5-12 record. Los Angeles failed to qualify for the playoffs after winning the Super Bowl last season.

He has been named to the All-Pro first team six times and three times to the second team during his 11-year NFL career.

About Bobby Wagner

After a college career at Utah State, the Southern California native was selected by the Seahawks during the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Wagner helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013.

In 2022, Wagner recorded 170 total tackles, 93 solo tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception, and five pass breakups. The former USU standout was selected to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl in 2021.

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks, Wagner joined Seattle’s NFC West rival on March 31, 2022. Wagner was released by the Seahawks on March 8, 2022.

Wagner has recorded 1,523 total tackles, 900 solo tackles, 29.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 13 interceptions, 65 pass breakups, and a touchdown in 168 career NFL games.

