Report: Bobby Wagner Returning To Seattle Seahawks After Year In Los Angeles

Mar 25, 2023, 6:14 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner has reportedly signed a one-year deal to return to the Seattle Seahawks.

News of the signing was first reported on Saturday, March 25.

Wagner spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Rams after being released by Seattle in the offseason.

RELATED: Bobby Wagner Is Suddenly Available — Time For A Seahawks Reunion?

Wagner was named to the All-Pro second team after totaling 140 total tackles, 81 solo tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, and five pass breakups for a Rams team that finished in third place in the NFC West with a 5-12 record. Los Angeles failed to qualify for the playoffs after winning the Super Bowl last season.

He has been named to the All-Pro first team six times and three times to the second team during his 11-year NFL career.

RELATED: Rams LB Bobby Wagner Snags Interception Against Former Team

About Bobby Wagner

After a college career at Utah State, the Southern California native was selected by the Seahawks during the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Wagner helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013.

RELATED: Rams LB Bobby Wagner Named AP All-Pro For Ninth Time

In 2022, Wagner recorded 170 total tackles, 93 solo tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception, and five pass breakups. The former USU standout was selected to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl in 2021.

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks, Wagner joined Seattle’s NFC West rival on March 31, 2022. Wagner was released by the Seahawks on March 8, 2022.

Wagner has recorded 1,523 total tackles, 900 solo tackles, 29.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 13 interceptions, 65 pass breakups, and a touchdown in 168 career NFL games.

