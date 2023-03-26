Close
Utah Jazz Rookie Johnny Juzang Gets Second Chance Bucket

Mar 25, 2023, 8:37 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz rookie forward Johnny Juzang picked up his own mess before finishing at the rim against Sacramento.

The Jazz (35-38, 12th in West) traveled to Sacramento to take on the fast-paced Kings (44-29, 3rd in West) on Saturday, March 25.

With Utah trailing by eight, Juzang put up a baseline 15-footer that came up short. The rookie out of UCLA followed his own miss, snatching the rebound and going back up for an easy layup to make the score 19-13.

In 11 games with the Jazz, Juzang is averaging 4.3 points per game in 32.7 percent shooting.

Juzang scored two points in the opening quarter as Utah trails the Kings, 32-26 after one quarter. Sacramento’s Keegan Murray leads all scorers with 14 points. Walker Kessler leads the Jazz with seven points.

RELATED: Joe Ingles Quiet In Utah Return, Bucks Smash Jazz

Jazz Set Sights On Sacramento Kings

After falling to the Bucks on Friday night, the Jazz have a difficult turnaround facing the Kings in Sacramento on Saturday.

The Jazz beat the Kings in their matchup earlier in the week, despite playing without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Sexton.

Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 27 points on 8-14 shooting including 6-10 from the three-point line.

The Jazz are winless since beating the Kings, dropping the final two games of their four-game homestand to fall to 35-38 on the season.

The Kings meanwhile have hit a rare slump late in the season dropping back-to-back games against the Jazz and the Boston Celtics.

RELATED: Fontecchio Career-High Not Enough As Bucks Crush Jazz

Vying for the second seed in the West, the Kings losing streak dropped them to third in the West, and into a likely first-round match-up with either the Golden State Warriors or the Los Angeles Clippers.

De’Aaron Fox scored 37 points to lead the Kings in Utah, though Domontas Sabonis scored 11 points on 4-11 shooting going head-to-head with Walker Kessler.

Collin Sexton Hopes To Return This Season

Despite missing the last 13 games due to a hamstring injury, Collin Sexton said before Friday’s game that he hopes to return this season.

Sexton suffered the injury in Memphis in the final game before the All-Star break and hasn’t seen the floor since.

“I’ve just pretty much been ramping up and just trying to get back out there,” Sexton said. “It’s tough just sitting there and watching.”

The Alabama product has been a reliable backup for the Jazz in 47 appearances this season but has been in and out of the lineup in his first year with the team. Sexton is averaging 14.3 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.2 rebounds while shooting an efficient 50 percent from the floor and 41 percent from the three-point line.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings broadcast

The Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings game is being televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Top Stories

KSL Sports

Kessler Career-High Not Enough As Jazz Fall To Kings

Walker Kessler scored a career-high 31 points but it wasn't enough as the Utah Jazz fell to the Sacramento Kings 121-113. 
1 day ago
KSL Sports

Jazz Fall To Kings In Battle Of Shorthanded Rosters

The Utah Jazz fell to the Sacramento Kings 121-113 despite a career-high 31 points from rookie Walker Kessler.
1 day ago
Walker Kessler Scores Career-High, Utah Jazz Battling Kings In Third
KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Scores Career-High, Utah Jazz Battling Kings In Third

After scoring 19 points in the first half, rookie center Walker Kessler has a career-high 25 points against the Sacramento Kings.
1 day ago
Real Salt Lake Falls To Red Hot St. Louis After Second Half Run
KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Falls To Red Hot St. Louis After Second Half Run

Real Salt Lake fell to undefeated St. Louis City at home by a score of 4-0 in the first ever match between the clubs.
1 day ago
Rookie Walker Kessler Leads Utah Jazz To Halftime Lead In Sacramento
KSL Sports

Rookie Walker Kessler Leads Utah Jazz To Halftime Lead In Sacramento

Rookie center Walker Kessler continues to grow by leaps and bounds, outplaying All-Star Domantas Sabonis in the first half.
1 day ago
Jarrell Brantley Keys Second Quarter Run, Utah Jazz Lead Sacramento
KSL Sports

Jarrell Brantley Keys Second Quarter Run, Utah Jazz Lead Sacramento

Jarell Brantley is showing why the Utah Jazz brought him back to the franchise where he made his NBA debut with in 2019.
1 day ago

