Jarrell Brantley Keys Second Quarter Run, Utah Jazz Lead Sacramento

SALT LAKE CITY – Jarrell Brantley is showing why the Utah Jazz brought him back to the franchise where he made his NBA debut with in 2019.

The Jazz (35-38, 12th in West) traveled to Sacramento to take on the fast-paced Kings (44-29, 3rd in West) on Saturday, March 25.

from the paint to the perimeter, it’s all Talen(t) 🧨#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/IXMM0duBPK — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 26, 2023

In his second go-around with the Jazz, Brantley has poured in ten points to help Utah take a 42-37 lead over the Western Conference’s third-best team. Brantley opened the game 4-of-4 from the field with a pair of threes.

The Jazz trailed by as much as 11 before storming back.

RELATED: Joe Ingles Quiet In Utah Return, Bucks Smash Jazz

Jazz Set Sights On Sacramento Kings

After falling to the Bucks on Friday night, the Jazz have a difficult turnaround facing the Kings in Sacramento on Saturday.

The Jazz beat the Kings in their matchup earlier in the week, despite playing without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Sexton.

Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 27 points on 8-14 shooting including 6-10 from the three-point line.

The Jazz are winless since beating the Kings, dropping the final two games of their four-game homestand to fall to 35-38 on the season.

The Kings meanwhile have hit a rare slump late in the season dropping back-to-back games against the Jazz and the Boston Celtics.

RELATED: Fontecchio Career-High Not Enough As Bucks Crush Jazz

Vying for the second seed in the West, the Kings losing streak dropped them to third in the West, and into a likely first-round match-up with either the Golden State Warriors or the Los Angeles Clippers.

De’Aaron Fox scored 37 points to lead the Kings in Utah, though Domontas Sabonis scored 11 points on 4-11 shooting going head-to-head with Walker Kessler.

Collin Sexton Hopes To Return This Season

Despite missing the last 13 games due to a hamstring injury, Collin Sexton said before Friday’s game that he hopes to return this season.

Sexton suffered the injury in Memphis in the final game before the All-Star break and hasn’t seen the floor since.

Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/25): OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain) OUT – Rudy Gay (low back soreness) OUT – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion) OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 25, 2023

“I’ve just pretty much been ramping up and just trying to get back out there,” Sexton said. “It’s tough just sitting there and watching.”

The Alabama product has been a reliable backup for the Jazz in 47 appearances this season but has been in and out of the lineup in his first year with the team. Sexton is averaging 14.3 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.2 rebounds while shooting an efficient 50 percent from the floor and 41 percent from the three-point line.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings broadcast

The Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings game is being televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone . It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV .

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24