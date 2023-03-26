Driver crashed into Holiday gas station building Saturday night

WEST VALLEY, Utah — A driver crashed their car into a building Saturday night.

Lt. Robert Brenton with West Valley City Police Department said there were two people in the car, a mother and her 10-year-old son.

The woman mistook the brake pedal for the gas pedal, according to Benton, launching the car into the building, a Holiday gas station that was doing some remodeling.

There was minor damages to the car and the building, and no one was injured.

They called a building inspector, but cancelled it because the damage was so minor and the structure is good, Brenton said.

The gas station is still open for business, and there was no sign of impairment in the driver, according to police.