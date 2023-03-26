Two killed in fiery head-on collision in Weber County

WEBER, Utah —Two people died in a fiery head-on crash on I-15 in the Riverdale area early Sunday the Department of Public Safety said.

That came just hours after another crash killed two people late Saturday on SR 202 near the entrance to Interstate 80 at the Saltair exit according to Unified Police.

Weber Dispatchers took the call for Sunday’s head-on crash at approximately 2:56 a.m. according to the DPS website.

A driver was headed northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 when it smashed into a fully loaded semi-truck near 400 North.

The crash caused a fire that fully engulfed the vehicles for several hours DPS said.

(Video courtesy: Laura Spencer/Facebook)

The driver of the semi and a passenger escaped the truck with non-life-threatening injuries. DPS said the driver of the wrong-way car died. It’s not clear if there was a passenger in the car.

Responders ended up closing the interstate in both directions from 2700 N in Pleasant View to 400 N in Marriott and Slaterville.

(Video courtesy: Laura Spencer/Facebook)

Late Saturday two people died in a crash on SR 202 near the entrance to Interstate 80 at the Saltair exit according to Unified Police.

There was a concert happening on that road at The Great Saltair when the vehicles crashed.

UPD identified the dead victims Sunday as Victoria Keanea Thompson, 20, of Whiterocks, Utah, and Feilokitau Kaho Fiefia, 35, of South Jordan.

SR 202 was closed between SR 201 and I-80.