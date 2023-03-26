Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Two killed in fiery head-on collision in Weber County

Mar 26, 2023, 10:13 AM | Updated: 12:18 pm
Weber head-on collision...
Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WEBER, Utah —Two people died in a fiery head-on crash on I-15 in the Riverdale area early Sunday the Department of Public Safety said.

That came just hours after another crash killed two people late Saturday on SR 202 near the entrance to Interstate 80 at the Saltair exit according to Unified Police.

Weber Dispatchers took the call for Sunday’s head-on crash at approximately 2:56 a.m. according to the DPS website.

A driver was headed northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 when it smashed into a fully loaded semi-truck near 400 North.

The crash caused a fire that fully engulfed the vehicles for several hours DPS said.

(Video courtesy: Laura Spencer/Facebook)

The driver of the semi and a passenger escaped the truck with non-life-threatening injuries. DPS said the driver of the wrong-way car died. It’s not clear if there was a passenger in the car.

Responders ended up closing the interstate in both directions from 2700 N in Pleasant View to 400 N in Marriott and Slaterville.

(Video courtesy: Laura Spencer/Facebook)

Late Saturday two people died in a crash on SR 202 near the entrance to Interstate 80 at the Saltair exit according to Unified Police.

There was a concert happening on that road at The Great Saltair when the vehicles crashed.

UPD identified the dead victims Sunday as Victoria Keanea Thompson, 20, of Whiterocks, Utah, and Feilokitau Kaho Fiefia, 35, of South Jordan.

SR 202 was closed between SR 201 and I-80.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Elayne Harmer's chickens run around their roost in her backyard in Bountiful on June 2, 2022. (Elay...
Cassidy Wixom

The fulfilling and challenging experience of raising backyard chickens

Harmer said the chickens have charmed her and she dotes on them. And, because she doesn't have any grandkids, yet — the chickens have become her "little babies."
16 hours ago
Salt Lake snowfall...
Cary Schwanitz

More snow piles up Sunday and it’s not over yet

Even though Utah already set a record for peak snow water equivalent last week, the snow kept falling in northern Utah Sunday and that storm is not completely done just yet.
16 hours ago
generic emergency lights...
Cary Schwanitz

Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Sandy

Sandy Police said one person died in an officer-involved shooting at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday.
16 hours ago
police lights...
Brooke Williams

Driver crashed into Holiday gas station building Saturday night

A driver crashed their car into a building Saturday night.
2 days ago
A crash on SR 202 late Saturday left at least two dead. (United Police Department)...
Brooke Williams

Two dead, one critically injured after crash in Magna

Two are dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Magna late Saturday.
2 days ago
Human chain in Spanish Fork...
Alex Cabrero

Human chain moves books to new Spanish Fork library

Hundreds of volunteers gathered in Spanish Fork Saturday morning to help move books from the old library to the new one across the street.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Two killed in fiery head-on collision in Weber County