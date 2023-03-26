Close
Locals In The XFL: 2023 Week Six Recap

Mar 26, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the sixth week of the 2023 XFL season:

Locals Players in the XFL

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (5-0)

The former Utah linebacker and the Defenders host the Houston Roughnecks on Monday, March 27 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2.

Next Game: @ Orlando Guardians on Saturday, April 1 at 4 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – Vegas Vipers (1-5)

The former Utah linebacker had two total tackles, two solo tackles, two sacks, and one tackle for loss in Vegas’ 29-6 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, March 25.

Next Game: vs. San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile – Defensive Lineman – Arlington Renegades (3-3)

The former BYU defensive lineman had one tackle in Arlington’s 15-9 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, March 26.

Next Game: vs. Seattle Sea Dragons on Friday, March 31 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FX/ESPN+

Tejan Koroma – Offensive Lineman – Seattle Sea Dragons (4-2)

The former BYU center and the Sea Dragons beat the Orlando Guardians, 26-19, on Saturday, March 25.

Next Game: @ Arlington Renegades on Friday, March 31 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FX/ESPN+

Former Utah State Aggies

Dominik Eberle – Kicker – Seattle Sea Dragons (4-2)

The former Utah State kicker was 4/4 on field goals in Seattle’s 26-19 win over the Orlando Guardians on Saturday, March 25.

Next Game: @ Arlington Renegades on Friday, March 31 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FX/ESPN+

Marwin Evans – Defensive Back – Vegas Vipers (1-5)

The former Utah State defensive back had five total tackles, three solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Vegas’ 29-6 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, March 25.

Next Game: vs. San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

2023 XFL Teams

North Division

  • D.C. Defenders
  • Seattle Sea Dragons
  • St. Louis Battlehawks
  • Vegas Vipers

South Division

  • Arlington Renegades
  • Houston Roughnecks
  • Orlando Guardians
  • San Antonio Brahmas

About the XFL

In April 2020, the XFL suspended league operations and terminated its employees amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 12 former college football players from the state of Utah were on active 52-man rosters in the eight-team league. Along with the 12 players, former BYU and Utah offensive coordinator Norm Chow was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

In 2019, another football league, the American Alliance of Football, folded before the completion of its inaugural season.

After the XFL suspended operations, new ownership purchased the league. The group is led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Unlike the current edition of the USFL, which will start its second season in 2023, the XFL has partnered with the NFL.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Locals In The XFL: 2023 Week Six Recap