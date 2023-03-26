KSLSPORTS FEED
2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 3.0 For Local Players
SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple college football players with ties to the state of Utah appeared as 2023 NFL Draft selections in our latest roundup of mock drafts.
The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.
Local players from universities and high schools in the Beehive State are expected to be selected during the seven-round event, including the first round.
#LocalsInTheNFL Mock Draft Roundup 3.0
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Utah
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Daniel Jeremiah’s 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0 (from March 21)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 16
NFL Team: Washington Commanders
Analysis:
“I wouldn’t rule out a quarterback with this selection, but I love the idea of adding a dynamic tight end to Washington’s impressive wide receiving corps. I’m excited to see what Sam Howell can do as the starter for the Commanders.” – Daniel Jeremiah
What team is the best fit for @Utah_Football TE @_DaltonKincaid? 🤔
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/ClzsAkWmg7
— NFL (@NFL) March 23, 2023
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Charles Davis’ 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from March 23)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 15
NFL Team: Green Bay Packers
Analysis:
“Tight end is a trendy pick for the Packers here, and I concur. So the best pure receiver at the position heads to Titletown.” – Charles Davis
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from March 24)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 26
NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys
Analysis:
“The Cowboys have been waiting until the middle rounds to draft tight ends in recent years, but I’m not sure they can pass up this value. Kincaid’s body control and open-field agility will be a welcome sight for Dak Prescott’s eyes; he should be a nice complement to second-year players Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot.” – Chad Reuter
Mock Draft:
ESPN – Mel Kiper Jr.’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0 (from March 21)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 21
NFL Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Analysis:
“I had been targeting receivers for the Chargers, but let’s give them a player who could help in both the pass and run games. Kincaid, who had 106 catches and 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons, is the best “move” tight end in this class. He’s a legit playmaker in the pass game. At 6-foot-4, 246 pounds, he could do damage out of the slot or lined up next to a tackle. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could scheme up easy targets to Kincaid for quarterback Justin Herbert.” – Mel Kiper Jr.
Mock Draft:
ESPN – Todd McShay’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 11)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 26
NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys
Analysis:
“This is a value pick, but tight end Dalton Schultz is also a free agent and might be gone. With the top receivers all off the board — I’d love to get another one opposite CeeDee Lamb — Dallas can look to Kincaid as another pass-catcher for quarterback Dak Prescott. We didn’t see Kincaid work out at the combine, but he has enough speed to make plays down the seam and can go up and get 50-50 balls. He is coming off a 70-catch, 890-yard, eight-TD campaign with the Utes and has the versatility to move around the formation.” – Todd McShay
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Lance Zierlein’s 2023 NFL mock draft 2.1 (from March 7)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 25
NFL Team: New York Giants
Analysis:
“This could be a fairly easy call, as Kincaid’s sticky hands and high-volume capability allow the Giants to mix up their “11” and “12” personnel groupings more frequently.” – Lance Zierlein
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 23)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 27
NFL Team: Buffalo Bills
Analysis:
“Buffalo is less concerned with its tight ends blocking than it is receiving. Dalton Kincaid is a fluid athlete who does a good job of running crisp routes and shows soft hands to secure the catch and get upfield quickly.” – Josh Edwards
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 22)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 13
NFL Team: Green Bay Packers
Analysis:
“Kincaid can instantly connect with Jordan Love as a trusty, YAC specialist over the middle.” – Chris Trapasso
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Kyle Stackpole’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 20)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 18
NFL Team: Detroit Lions
Analysis:
“The Lions have done a good job addressing defensive needs in free agency, so they continue adding to the offense in the first round. Dalton Kincaid is one of the best pass-catchers in this class, regardless of position, and Anthony Richardson will love throwing to him for years to come.” – Kyle Stackpole
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Pete Prisco’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 24)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 28
NFL Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Analysis:
“With Hayden Hurst gone, they have to get a replacement. Dalton Kincaid is an outstanding receiving tight end, which Joe Burrow needs in this offense.” – Pete Prisco
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 26)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 38
NFL Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Mock Draft:
Tankathon (from March 25)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 26
NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: James Fragoza’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 25)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 40
NFL Team: New Orleans Saints
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 33
NFL Team: Houston Texans
Analysis:
“The Texans luck into one of the steals of the draft in this 2023 NFL Mock, with Dalton Kincaid falling just outside of Round 1. Kincaid is a high-level TE prospect with fluid athleticism and rock-solid hands.” – Ian Cummings
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: Cam Mellor’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 21)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 24
NFL Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Analysis:
“A receiver trapped in a tight end’s body, Dalton Kincaid wins everywhere on the field as a pass catcher. Trevor Lawrence has a potential No. 1 receiver in Kincaid, as he possesses elite body control, strong hands, and a bevy of impressive routes from both inside and outside alignments..” – Cam Mellor
Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Utah
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from March 24)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 97
NFL Team: Washington Commanders
That’s Clark Phillips’ THIRD pick of the day! 😱
📺 Pac-12 Network
📱 https://t.co/wHtYnueMDx#Pac12FB | @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/k5lSreeNYF
— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 1, 2022
Mock Draft:
Tankathon (from March 25)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 49
NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: James Fragoza’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 25)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 92
NFL Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 82
NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Analysis:
“The Buccaneers brought back Jamel Dean opposite Carlton Davis, and with Clark Phillips III, they’d have a spectacular trio.” – Ian Cummings
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: Cam Mellor’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 21)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 25
NFL Team: New York Giants
Analysis:
“Size is the only concern with Clark Phillips III, but his athletic ability should keep him in Round 1 and ultimately make him a great professional. The New York Giants need more than just one DB in this draft class, and grabbing Phillips here as one of the more versatile coverage defenders is a wise choice.” – Cam Mellor
Braeden Daniels – Offensive Tackle – Utah
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from March 24)
Round: 4
Overall Pick: 127
NFL Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Utah OT Braeden Daniels has moved really well today. pic.twitter.com/lnVo383EGT
— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) March 5, 2023
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)
Round: 5
Overall Pick: 136
NFL Team: Chicago Bears
Mohamoud Diabate – Offensive Tackle – Utah
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)
Round: 6
Overall Pick: 194
NFL Team: Detroit Lions
With no Combine invite, #Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate needed a strong pro day performance – and he delivered yesterday.
6034, 225
32 1/2 arm, 9 3/4 hand, 80 wing
4.51/2.66/1.64
6.96 3C
4.25 SS
34 VJ
11’0″ broad
20 bench
— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 24, 2023
Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Maple Mountain High/BYU
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)
Round: 6
Overall Pick: 199
NFL Team: Baltimore Ravens
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: Cam Mellor’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 21)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 82
NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jaren Hall runs a 4.62 40 yard dash at #BYU pro day on his first attempt. @kslsports #BYUFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/c1MdzZP2NP
— Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) March 24, 2023
Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Herriman High/BYU
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from March 24)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 99
NFL Team: San Francisco 49ers
6’7” 302 lbs with a 37” vertical?@BYUfootball’s @FreelandBlake just set a new Combine record for offensive linemen 🔥 (since 2003)
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/pyFOqc8Ydz
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
Mock Draft:
Tankathon (from March 25)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 78
NFL Team: Green Bay Packers
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: James Fragoza’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 25)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 95
NFL Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 51
NFL Team: Miami Dolphins
Analysis:
“Blake Freeland can improve his hand usage in pass protection, and his hip flexibility is a concern. But as his 37″ vertical indicates, he’s an explosive athlete and a people-mover in the ground game. He projects very well to right tackle.” – Ian Cummings
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: Cam Mellor’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 21)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 99
NFL Team: San Francisco 49ers
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Orem High/BYU
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)
Round: 5
Overall Pick: 133
NFL Team: Chicago Bears
Jaren Hall ➡️ Puka Nacua 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ArOYWHVf95
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) March 24, 2023
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – East High/Baylor
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from March 24)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 80
NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
“He’s a gentle giant.”
Siaki Ika of @BUFootball showing how nimble he is on the hoop drill.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/vZkgafozYO
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Pete Prisco’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 24)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 21
NFL Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Analysis:
“They have to get better against the run, and Ika is the power player who can do that. He is a force inside. Think Haloti Ngata. He’s a guy who isn’t getting enough first-round buzz.” – Pete Prisco
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 26)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 53
NFL Team: Chicago Bears
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: James Fragoza’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 25)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 52
NFL Team: Seattle Seahawks
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 71
NFL Team: New Orleans Saints
Analysis:
“Siaki Ika gives the Saints a sturdy force to build around after losing Shy Tuttle to the Panthers.” – Ian Cummings
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: Cam Mellor’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 21)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 75
NFL Team: Houston Texans
Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Orem High/Oregon
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from March 24)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 48
NFL Team: Detroit Lions
Former Orem HS standout Noah Sewell with a 4.72u on his first 40-yard dash.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFLCombine @kslsports pic.twitter.com/mHBruhgBZk
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) March 3, 2023
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: James Fragoza’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 25)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 68
NFL Team: Denver Broncos
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 71
NFL Team: New Orleans Saints
Analysis:
“His instincts can be sharper, but Noah Sewell’s size/speed combination is worth investing in.” – Ian Cummings
Mock Draft:
Pro Football Network: Cam Mellor’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 21)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 77
NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams
Local 2023 NFL Draft Prospects
- BYU
- Christopher Brooks
- Lorenzo Fauatea
- Blake Freeland
- Jaren Hall
- Houston Heimuli
- Harris LaChance
- Puka Nacua
- Gunner Romney
- Payton Wilgar
- Utah
- Braeden Daniels
- Mohamoud Diabete
- Solomon Enis
- R.J. Hubert
- Dalton Kincaid
- Logan Kendall
- Clark Phillips
- Gabe Reid
- Tavion Thomas
- Utah State
- Logan Bonner
- Brian Cobbs
- Hunter Reynolds
- Calvin Tyler Jr.
- High Schools
- Siaki Ika (East/Baylor)
- Noah Sewell (Orem/Oregon)
- Cameron Latu (Olympus/Alabama)
Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- How to see the Northern Lights, sighted recently in Utah skies (pageviews: 30730)
- Greatest snow on Earth: Utah's snowpack hits record high (pageviews: 16278)
- Two dead, one critically injured after crash in Magna (pageviews: 11076)
- Utah will likely set historic snow record Friday (pageviews: 9663)
- UPDATE: Interlodge lifted at Snowbird, Alta Ski Area; SR-210 reopens (pageviews: 9130)
- Police: Grantsville man shot himself upon police serving search warrant (pageviews: 7166)