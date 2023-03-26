Close
2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 3.0 For Local Players

Mar 26, 2023, 4:49 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple college football players with ties to the state of Utah appeared as 2023 NFL Draft selections in our latest roundup of mock drafts.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Local players from universities and high schools in the Beehive State are expected to be selected during the seven-round event, including the first round.

#LocalsInTheNFL Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Utah

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Daniel Jeremiah’s 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0 (from March 21)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 16

NFL Team: Washington Commanders

Analysis:

“I wouldn’t rule out a quarterback with this selection, but I love the idea of adding a dynamic tight end to Washington’s impressive wide receiving corps. I’m excited to see what Sam Howell can do as the starter for the Commanders.” – Daniel Jeremiah

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Charles Davis’ 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from March 23)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 15

NFL Team: Green Bay Packers

Analysis:

“Tight end is a trendy pick for the Packers here, and I concur. So the best pure receiver at the position heads to Titletown.” – Charles Davis

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from March 24)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 26

NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys

Analysis:

“The Cowboys have been waiting until the middle rounds to draft tight ends in recent years, but I’m not sure they can pass up this value. Kincaid’s body control and open-field agility will be a welcome sight for Dak Prescott’s eyes; he should be a nice complement to second-year players Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot.” – Chad Reuter

Mock Draft:

ESPN – Mel Kiper Jr.’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0 (from March 21)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 21

NFL Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Analysis:

“I had been targeting receivers for the Chargers, but let’s give them a player who could help in both the pass and run games. Kincaid, who had 106 catches and 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons, is the best “move” tight end in this class. He’s a legit playmaker in the pass game. At 6-foot-4, 246 pounds, he could do damage out of the slot or lined up next to a tackle. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could scheme up easy targets to Kincaid for quarterback Justin Herbert.” – Mel Kiper Jr.

Mock Draft:

ESPN – Todd McShay’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 11)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 26

NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys

Analysis:

“This is a value pick, but tight end Dalton Schultz is also a free agent and might be gone. With the top receivers all off the board — I’d love to get another one opposite CeeDee Lamb — Dallas can look to Kincaid as another pass-catcher for quarterback Dak Prescott. We didn’t see Kincaid work out at the combine, but he has enough speed to make plays down the seam and can go up and get 50-50 balls. He is coming off a 70-catch, 890-yard, eight-TD campaign with the Utes and has the versatility to move around the formation.” – Todd McShay

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Lance Zierlein’s 2023 NFL mock draft 2.1 (from March 7)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 25

NFL Team: New York Giants

Analysis:

“This could be a fairly easy call, as Kincaid’s sticky hands and high-volume capability allow the Giants to mix up their “11” and “12” personnel groupings more frequently.” – Lance Zierlein

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 23)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 27

NFL Team: Buffalo Bills

Analysis:

“Buffalo is less concerned with its tight ends blocking than it is receiving. Dalton Kincaid is a fluid athlete who does a good job of running crisp routes and shows soft hands to secure the catch and get upfield quickly.” – Josh Edwards

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 22)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 13

NFL Team: Green Bay Packers

Analysis:

“Kincaid can instantly connect with Jordan Love as a trusty, YAC specialist over the middle.” – Chris Trapasso

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Kyle Stackpole’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 20)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 18

NFL Team: Detroit Lions

Analysis:

“The Lions have done a good job addressing defensive needs in free agency, so they continue adding to the offense in the first round. Dalton Kincaid is one of the best pass-catchers in this class, regardless of position, and Anthony Richardson will love throwing to him for years to come.” – Kyle Stackpole

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Pete Prisco’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 24)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 28

NFL Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Analysis:

“With Hayden Hurst gone, they have to get a replacement. Dalton Kincaid is an outstanding receiving tight end, which Joe Burrow needs in this offense.” – Pete Prisco

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 26)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 38

NFL Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from March 25)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 26

NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: James Fragoza’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 25)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 40

NFL Team: New Orleans Saints

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 33

NFL Team: Houston Texans

Analysis:

“The Texans luck into one of the steals of the draft in this 2023 NFL Mock, with Dalton Kincaid falling just outside of Round 1. Kincaid is a high-level TE prospect with fluid athleticism and rock-solid hands.” – Ian Cummings

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Cam Mellor’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 21)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 24

NFL Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Analysis:

“A receiver trapped in a tight end’s body, Dalton Kincaid wins everywhere on the field as a pass catcher. Trevor Lawrence has a potential No. 1 receiver in Kincaid, as he possesses elite body control, strong hands, and a bevy of impressive routes from both inside and outside alignments..” – Cam Mellor

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Utah

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from March 24)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 97

NFL Team: Washington Commanders

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from March 25)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 49

NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: James Fragoza’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 25)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 92

NFL Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 82

NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Analysis:

“The Buccaneers brought back Jamel Dean opposite Carlton Davis, and with Clark Phillips III, they’d have a spectacular trio.” – Ian Cummings

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Cam Mellor’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 21)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 25

NFL Team: New York Giants

Analysis:

“Size is the only concern with Clark Phillips III, but his athletic ability should keep him in Round 1 and ultimately make him a great professional. The New York Giants need more than just one DB in this draft class, and grabbing Phillips here as one of the more versatile coverage defenders is a wise choice.” – Cam Mellor

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Tackle – Utah

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from March 24)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 127

NFL Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 136

NFL Team: Chicago Bears

Mohamoud Diabate – Offensive Tackle – Utah

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 194

NFL Team: Detroit Lions

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Maple Mountain High/BYU

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 199

NFL Team: Baltimore Ravens

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Cam Mellor’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 21)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 82

NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Herriman High/BYU

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from March 24)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 99

NFL Team: San Francisco 49ers

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from March 25)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 78

NFL Team: Green Bay Packers

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: James Fragoza’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 25)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 95

NFL Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 51

NFL Team: Miami Dolphins

Analysis:

“Blake Freeland can improve his hand usage in pass protection, and his hip flexibility is a concern. But as his 37″ vertical indicates, he’s an explosive athlete and a people-mover in the ground game. He projects very well to right tackle.” – Ian Cummings

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Cam Mellor’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 21)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 99

NFL Team: San Francisco 49ers

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Orem High/BYU

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 133

NFL Team: Chicago Bears

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – East High/Baylor

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from March 24)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 80

NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Pete Prisco’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 24)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 21

NFL Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Analysis:

“They have to get better against the run, and Ika is the power player who can do that. He is a force inside. Think Haloti Ngata. He’s a guy who isn’t getting enough first-round buzz.” – Pete Prisco

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 26)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 53

NFL Team: Chicago Bears

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: James Fragoza’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 25)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 52

NFL Team: Seattle Seahawks

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 71

NFL Team: New Orleans Saints

Analysis:

“Siaki Ika gives the Saints a sturdy force to build around after losing Shy Tuttle to the Panthers.” – Ian Cummings

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Cam Mellor’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 21)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 75

NFL Team: Houston Texans

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Orem High/Oregon

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from March 24)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 48

NFL Team: Detroit Lions

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: James Fragoza’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 25)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 68

NFL Team: Denver Broncos

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 18)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 71

NFL Team: New Orleans Saints

Analysis:

“His instincts can be sharper, but Noah Sewell’s size/speed combination is worth investing in.” – Ian Cummings

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Cam Mellor’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from March 21)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 77

NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams

Local 2023 NFL Draft Prospects

  • BYU
    • Christopher Brooks
    • Lorenzo Fauatea
    • Blake Freeland
    • Jaren Hall
    • Houston Heimuli
    • Harris LaChance
    • Puka Nacua
    • Gunner Romney
    • Payton Wilgar
  • Utah
    • Braeden Daniels
    • Mohamoud Diabete
    • Solomon Enis
    • R.J. Hubert
    • Dalton Kincaid
    • Logan Kendall
    • Clark Phillips
    • Gabe Reid
    • Tavion Thomas
  • Utah State
    • Logan Bonner
    • Brian Cobbs
    • Hunter Reynolds
    • Calvin Tyler Jr.
  • High Schools
    • Siaki Ika (East/Baylor)
    • Noah Sewell (Orem/Oregon)
    • Cameron Latu (Olympus/Alabama)

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

