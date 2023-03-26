KSLSPORTS FEED
Report: Utah Valley’s Mark Madsen Leading Candidate For Pac-12 Job
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Valley men’s basketball head coach Mark Madsen “has emerged” as one of the leading candidates to become the next head coach of the Pac-12 Conference’s California Bears, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
The college basketball insider reported the news on Sunday, March 26.
“Sources: Utah Valley’s Mark Madsen has emerged as a leading candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Cal,” Rothstein tweeted. “Madsen has won a combined 48 games in the past two seasons at Utah Valley.”
Madsen has served as the Wolverines’ head coach since 2019.
Earlier in March, Cal fired Mark Fox after four seasons as the Bears’ head coach. The Bears posted a 3-29 record for the 2022-23 season.
This season, Madsen has led UVU to a 28-8 record and a spot in the NIT semifinals.
RELATED: Utah Valley Men’s Basketball Advances To NIT Final Four
Utah Valley’s semifinal game is against the UAB Blazers on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on ESPN2.
