SLC airport suggests arriving early ahead of spring break travel

Mar 26, 2023, 9:45 PM | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 5:55 am
Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture BY
SALT LAKE CITY — Whether you are driving or flying it’s going to be a busy week of travel. The Salt Lake City International Airport is expecting more than 29,000 passengers to go through the airport this week.

Airport officials said that some of those 29,000 passengers are getting away for spring break, and others are skiers returning home from visiting Utah.

“We are just so excited to get away for a while,” said Janae Cortese, who’s traveling to San Antonio. “We skipped the beach this year, we normally go to Florida, but we were like, ‘we got to go to Texas.'”

The Salt Lake airport is expecting high travel numbers, The U.S Travel Association said they expect travel volumes during the spring break period to be on par with pre-pandemic levels.

So, they recommend arriving two hours before your flight. AAA said international travel this season is up 30% over 2022, to warmer destinations like Mexico, the Bahamas and Jamaica.

But, Matt Tenhaff and his family chose to come to Utah from Minnesota for spring break to ski.

“We love skiing out west, and we have bounced around a bunch of places, but we always end up coming back here,” he said.

Airport officials suggest having someone drop you off at the airport, taking an Uber or reserving your parking in advance on their website to ensure you have a place to park.

