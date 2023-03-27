Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

‘Familiar Feel’ For Keith Johnson As Salt Lake Bees Manager Entering 2023

Mar 27, 2023, 8:30 AM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – In his third go-around as the manager of the Salt Lake Bees, it’s easy to forget the fact that Keith Johnson played 215 games with Salt Lake before ever taking over as manager.

Those 215 games represent the fifth-most played at third base in franchise history.

“I’m excited about the season, excited about being back in Salt Lake,” Johnson said on the first episode of The Salt Lake Bees Podcast.

“The organization is getting back to some things that the fans are going to enjoy seeing. We’re trying to win a lot more ballgames, and do it in a way that’s exciting and aggressive.”

RELATED: Legendary Salt Lake Bees Announcer Steve Klauke Announces Retirement

After finishing his playing career with Salt Lake following the 2003 season, Johnson entered the coaching ranks, cutting his teeth in the ‘bus leagues’ of minor league baseball before taking over as manager of the Bees in 2011.

Between 2011 and 2018, Johnson amassed a 468-512 won/lost record in two stints as the Bees manager, sandwiched around jobs with the big-league Los Angeles Angels

Following the 2018 season, Johnson joined the Miami Marlins organization. He spent the 2021 & 2022 seasons as the Marlins first base coach, working under manager Don Mattingly.

RELATED: Nostalgia Floods Utah Sports World With Bees Move, Delta Center Return 

“Miami, it was awesome. It was a great experience. We were second in the National League and fourth MLB in stolen bases two years ago. Last year, we were second in all of MLB, and first in the National League in stolen bases. We had some really good pitching, and you play some defense and run the bases. You play the game the right way, you can win some ballgames.”

The Salt Lake Bees In 2023

With Opening Day 10 days away, it’s impossible to know the final makeup of the roster that will occupy the first base dugout at Smith’s Ballpark when the Bees host the Sacramento River Cats on March 31.

“It’s a very familiar feel from everything that we’ve had so far. We have all the conversations with the players all off-season. That way, when these guys come into camp, they know the expectation, they know the standards, and they live up to it.”

Johnson believes his experience in the big leagues as a player and coach can help get players ready for the highest level of baseball.

“Understanding what it takes being a player and how big that gap has gotten (from Triple-A to MLB). Being back here after being in the big leagues for the last two years, just understanding how important the routine of your daily work is. From the time players get to the ballpark, how they recover, trying to make sure these guys understand where they can slow the game down. At the end of the day, up there, things are going to speed up a little bit.”

RELATED: Familiar Face Set To Manage Salt Lake Bees In 2023

Salt Lake is scheduled to open the 2023 season on Friday, March 31. The Bees welcome in the Sacramento River Cats for a three-game series to begin their 30th season of play.

RELATED STORIES

Easy Bees Listening With KSL

All Salt Lake Bees games will be featured on the KSL Sports app.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Steve Klauke on The Zone Sports Network. Purchase tickets to see the Bees play at slbees.com.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan Named A.D. Of The Year

Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan has been named A.D. of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).
10 hours ago
KSL Sports

Report: Utah Valley’s Mark Madsen Leading Candidate For Pac-12 Job

Utah Valley's Mark Madsen "has emerged" as a candidate to become the next head coach of the Cal Bears, according to Jon Rothstein.
1 day ago
2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 3.0 For Local Players
KSL Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 3.0 For Local Players

Multiple football players with ties to the Beehive State appeared as 2023 NFL Draft selections in our latest roundup of mock drafts.
1 day ago
KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake’s Latest Humiliation Leaves Fanbase Pondering

Real Salt Lake was humiliated by the MLS newcomers St. Louis City SC who remain the only undefeated club in the league. 
1 day ago
KSL Sports

A Few Thoughts On Utah Football’s First Week Of Spring Ball

Utah football has wrapped up their first week of spring ball and by all accounts it sounds like the team has gotten off to a great start.
1 day ago
Locals In The XFL: 2023 Week Six Recap
KSL Sports

Locals In The XFL: 2023 Week Six Recap

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the sixth week of the 2023 XFL season.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
‘Familiar Feel’ For Keith Johnson As Salt Lake Bees Manager Entering 2023