30 guns turned in at SLC police’s gun buy-back event

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department’s gun buy-back event resulted in 30 guns being turned in on Saturday.

This was the second gun buy-back program held in Salt Lake City, by the police department, in more than two decades.

In total, 30 firearms were turned in including 10 revolvers, six shotguns, four pistols, and 10 rifles, three of which were assault-style.

The buy-back event is a no questions asked, no-ID required way program to raise awareness of the number of guns within the community, and to allow community members to relinquish any firearms or ammunition they no longer want.

The firearms collected will either be donated to the Salt Lake City Police Mutual Aid Association’s Museum or the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Crime Lab, or destroyed.

Gun locks, donated by Intermountain Health, were also provided to community members.