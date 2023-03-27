ACCIDENTS & CRASHES
2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash; NB I-15 closed in Box Elder County
Mar 27, 2023, 12:39 PM
(UDOT)
SOUTH WILLARD, Utah — Two people are dead and another was critically injured in a crash involving several vehicles on northbound Interstate 15.
State troopers have closed all northbound lanes at milepost 351 in Box Elder County, near South Willard. Traffic is being diverted off I-15 and allowed to re-enter at milepost 357.
No cause for the crash has been released. The Utah Department of Transportation estimates the road will be closed through 3 p.m. Monday.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- How to see the Northern Lights, sighted recently in Utah skies (pageviews: 30730)
- Greatest snow on Earth: Utah's snowpack hits record high (pageviews: 16278)
- Two dead, one critically injured after crash in Magna (pageviews: 11076)
- Utah will likely set historic snow record Friday (pageviews: 9663)
- UPDATE: Interlodge lifted at Snowbird, Alta Ski Area; SR-210 reopens (pageviews: 9130)
- Police: Grantsville man shot himself upon police serving search warrant (pageviews: 7166)