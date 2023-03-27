Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash; NB I-15 closed in Box Elder County

Mar 27, 2023, 12:39 PM
(UDOT)...
(UDOT)
(UDOT)
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SOUTH WILLARD, Utah — Two people are dead and another was critically injured in a crash involving several vehicles on northbound Interstate 15.

State troopers have closed all northbound lanes at milepost 351 in Box Elder County, near South Willard. Traffic is being diverted off I-15 and allowed to re-enter at milepost 357.

No cause for the crash has been released. The Utah Department of Transportation estimates the road will be closed through 3 p.m. Monday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

A semi truck lost control and ended up in the Weber River Sunday afternoon. (Mountain Green Fire Pr...
Brooke Williams

Semi hauling 72,000 lbs of beer crashes in creek near Weber River

A semi truck lost control and ended up in a creek near the Weber River Sunday afternoon.
2 days ago
Weber head-on collision...
Cary Schwanitz

1 killed in fiery head-on collision in Weber County; 2 dead in crash near Saltair

One person died in a fiery head-on crash on I-15 in the Riverdale area early Sunday, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
2 days ago
police lights...
Brooke Williams

Driver crashed into Holiday gas station building Saturday night

A driver crashed their car into a building Saturday night.
3 days ago
A crash on SR 202 late Saturday left at least two dead. (United Police Department)...
Brooke Williams

Two dead, one critically injured after crash in Magna

Two are dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Magna late Saturday.
3 days ago
Police lights...
Eliza Pace

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in crosswalk

A pedestrian was seriously injured after they were hit by a car in the crosswalk Thursday. 
4 days ago
Police lights...
Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com 

Utah man dies in small-airplane crash in rural Wyoming

A Cache County man has been identified as the person killed in a plane crash that happened outside of Casper, Wyoming, earlier this week.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash; NB I-15 closed in Box Elder County