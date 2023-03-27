2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash; NB I-15 closed in Box Elder County

SOUTH WILLARD, Utah — Two people are dead and another was critically injured in a crash involving several vehicles on northbound Interstate 15.

State troopers have closed all northbound lanes at milepost 351 in Box Elder County, near South Willard. Traffic is being diverted off I-15 and allowed to re-enter at milepost 357.

No cause for the crash has been released. The Utah Department of Transportation estimates the road will be closed through 3 p.m. Monday.