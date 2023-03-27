Jazz Host Suns, Look To Snap Losing Streak

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look to snap their three-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

The Jazz dropped back-to-back games over the weekend falling in Sacramento on Saturday night after getting trounced by the Milwaukee Bucks in Utah on Friday.

The Suns meanwhile come to Utah after downing the Philadelphia 76ers in their last outing.

Jazz Still Shorthanded Against Suns

The Jazz will still be without Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton when they host the Suns as both high-scoring guards have been ruled out ahead of their matchup with Phoenix.

Clarkson hasn’t played since March 5 due to a finger injury on his non-shooting hand while Sexton has been out since the All-Star break due to a sprained hamstring.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/27) OUT – Simone Fontecchio (left foot – turf toe) QUESTIONABLE – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion) OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain) OUT – Rudy Gay (low back soreness) OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 27, 2023

Rudy Gay has also been ruled out for the Jazz with a back injury while rookie Simone Fontecchio will sit due to turf toe on hs left foot.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable after missing the last two games with a bruise on his left hand.

The Jazz currently sit in the 11th seed in the Western Conference a half-game behind the 10th-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

Suns Welcome Ayton Back To Lineup

The Suns expect to welcome center DeAndre Ayton back to the lineup when they face the Jazz on Monday night.

The fifth-year center has been out of the lineup due to a hip contusion and hasn’t played since March 16.

Suns center Deandre Ayton is probable to make his return to lineup Monday vs. Jazz. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 26, 2023

The Suns will still be without Kevin Durant who is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday when they return to Phoenix when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Phoenix has struggled in recent weeks losing three of its last four games and six of its last 10 overall.

The Suns currently own the fourth seed in the West a half-game ahead of the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

Utah Jazz And Phoenix Suns Broadcast

The Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic will tip off at 7 pm MT in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone . It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV .

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops