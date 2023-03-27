Stars To Host Sioux Falls In G League Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will host the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Tuesday in the opening round of the G League Playoffs.

The Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz finished the regular season with a record of 20-12 during the regular season and get to open the playoffs at home playing at Vivint Arena.

Though they play host to the Skyforce, Sioux Falls remains a dangerous opponent for the STars. The Miami Heat G League affiliate travels to Utah having won six straight games to wrap up the regular season.

“We’re probably two of the hotter teams in the league,” Stars coach Scott Morrison told KSL Sports. I’d say Sioux Falls is probably playing the best ball of anyone right now they’ve got a full roster for the first time and they’re running through some of the best teams on the way to their finish.:

The Stars meanwhile have won three straight including a two-game sweep of the Austin Toros to clinch a spot in the G League playoffs.

After a slow start during the G Leauge showcase, the Stars bounced back during the regular season en route to a strong finish.

“Credit to our GM, Marquis Newman, he’s brought in some new faces right around New Year’s, and the guys have really gelled and played as a team,” Morrison said.

The Stars were led this season by former Lone Peak High School standout Frank Jackson who’s averaging 23.2 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the floor and 44 percent shooting from three.

Guard Christian Vital has also made strong contributions to the roster averaging 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 31 appearances.

“There’s a handful of guys that have been here from September that have been working hard every day coming in early to practice,” Morrison said. “It’s really exciting for me to see them reap the benefits of that hard work.”

The Stars and the Skyfore will tip off at 7:30 pm MST at Vivint Arena. The game can be seen on NBATV and heard on 97.5 the KSL Sports Zone. Tickets start at $14 for the event.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will travel to face the top-seeded Stockton Kings on March 30.

