Salt Lake sixth grade teacher named ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure

SALT LAKE CITY — A sixth grade teacher at Meadowlark Elementary School was named the latest “Most Valuable Educator” by the Utah Jazz and Instructure, parent company of Canvas.

Mr. John Arthur has been teaching for 10 years and was nominated for his work at the state and national levels to advocate for students. He was also named the 2021 Utah Teacher of the Year.

Arthur got the “MVE” experience during last week’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, watching the game from a suite. He also received a personalized Jazz jersey and a $1,000 classroom grant from Instructure.

This year’s MVE awardees also get to attend a dinner with the Jazz and Instructure at the end of the season. Instructure also provided 300 tickets for Utah educators to attend the Jazz game on Saturday.