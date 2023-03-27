Friends question fatal officer-involved shooting in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A fatal confrontation between a Sandy resident and a police officer over the weekend remains under investigation.

Friends and family members have identified the man shot and killed by a Sandy police officer as 33-year-old Dylan William Murphy. He was shot just after 1 a.m. Sunday less than a mile away from his home.

According to Sandy police, officers were called to the area of 11650 S. Eagle Bend Road (1020 East) on a report of “an adult male who was reported to be suffering a mental health episode and possibly suicidal.”

Police say an officer spotted Murphy walking near his home “and at some point, the individual presented a threat that resulted in our officer discharging his firearm. The individual was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

Police have not said whether Murphy was armed. Sgt. Greg Moffitt said it was a “rapidly evolving” situation.

“(The officer) continued to follow him from a distance and then at some point, something took place where the subject presented an immediate threat to our officer and unfortunately those actions were met with deadly force from our officer who discharged his firearm,” he said on Sunday. “It was a very, very rapidly evolving situation and that’s why the word immediate is appropriate for this, it happened very fast.”

Andreea Stoica said she woke up to the sound of gunshots.

“I thought it was actually out our door here, but when we looked out the window… there was one police car at first, but there were a few more coming, so total I think there were five police cars right here on the street,” she said.

She watched the incident unfold from her windows.

“The policeman was pointing with his gun to this guy and shot him,” Stoica said. “After that, there was another police car coming, another one, so four more that came and they blocked the streets. Then the ambulance came and the fire truck as well.”

On social media, several friends and family members have expressed their anger over the shooting, saying police were called to help Murphy.

“There’s zero reason for them to shoot him like they did,” one woman commented.

Others expressed their condolences, as well as disbelief over what happened.

“I’m beyond words right now. Dylan Murphy was an absolute awesome, down to earth guy who wouldn’t harm a fly! I will miss you so much bro,” one man wrote.

The officer has been placed on standard paid leave following an investigation into the shooting by a task force assigned by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office as well as an internal review.