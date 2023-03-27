Close
RELIGION

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces temple groundbreakings

Mar 27, 2023, 4:52 PM | Updated: 5:20 pm
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced three temple groundbreakings  the open house and dedication of the Bangkok Thailand Temple, and the rendering of the Cody Wyoming Temple.

Bangkok Thailand Temple

The Bangkok Thailand Temple public open house will begin on Sept. 1 through Sept. 16, excluding Sundays. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Bangkok Thailand Temple on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m.

The Bangkok Temple was announced by President Thomas S. Monson in April 2015. Construction began in January 2019.

The Church also announced the groundbreaking of Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple, Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple, and Port Vila Vanuatu Temple.

Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple

Groundbreaking ceremonies for the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple will be on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Elder Juan A. Uceda, second counselor in the Brazil Area Presidency, will conduct the ceremony.

Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple

Groundbreaking services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Elder Peter F. Meurs, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Pacific Area Presidency, will preside at the event.

Port Vila Vanuatu Temple

A groundbreaking service will be held on April 8, 2023. Previously, the groundbreaking was scheduled for March 4, but was postponed due to the impact of Cyclones Judy and Kevin.

Cody Wyoming Temple

An artist’s rendering of the Cody Wyoming Temple has been released. The location of the Cody Wyoming Temple was released two weeks ago.

According to a release from the church news, “In temples, faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ participate in sacred religious ceremonies that unite families forever and encourage them to live virtuous lives and follow Jesus Christ. Latter-day Saints perform these ceremonies for themselves and on behalf of deceased ancestors who were unable to participate while living.”

