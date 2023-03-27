Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

Four Utah resorts eclipse their all-time snowfall records

Mar 27, 2023, 5:30 PM | Updated: 7:09 pm
Jed Boal's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UtahFour of Utah’s ski resorts set new records over the weekend for their snowiest winters ever. Alta, Deer Valley, Solitude and Snowbasin have more snow piled up than ever before, and they’re still adding more.

Alta shattered its record of 748 inches, which was the deepest of any of Utah’s resorts. That was set in the winter of 1981-1982, and it’s possible they’ll surpass 800 inches this winter.  

It hasn’t been easy getting the mountain ready to go every day.

“Our Alta team has worked tirelessly, just shoveling and keep up with the snow, and making sure we can run the lifts,” said Andria Huskinson, communications manager for the Alta Ski Area.

Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed again Monday morning until 11:30 for avalanche control, which seems only fitting in this season for the record books.

“I think we’re rooting for that 800 inches,” Huskinson said. “That’s a big number. We’ll see what Mother Nature delivers.”

Up at Solitude, they eclipsed 700 inches for the first time since they started keeping records, and there’s a lot more snow still in the forecast.

“It’s like thick and creamy and all kinds of wonderful,” said Michelle Behrend. 

Behrend was at Snowbasin when they broke their record Saturday, and she was enjoying seven inches of fresh snow at Solitude on Monday. It’s her third season skiing on the Wasatch Front and easily her best ever.

“This is probably my 75th day on the mountain this season. It’s great,” she said. 

Solitude broke its record of 675 inches, which was set in the 2004-2005 season. 

“We were a little bit behind pace. We didn’t think we were going to make it,” said Travis Holland, communications manager for Solitude Ski Resort. “But after over 180 inches in March alone, we blew right past that record, and we’re over 700 inches now.”

This will also be Solitude’s longest season ever. They opened a week early back in November and they’ve extended the season to May 21. The resort will remain open seven days a week until May 7 and two bonus weekends after that.

Utah ski resorts extending seasons due to heavy snowpack

“It’s just been consistent snowfall every month, all season long. We really haven’t had a break from it,” Holland said.

“It’s been about as good as it gets. It is filled in, and I can ski down steep stuff fast,” said Brad Callister. 

Callister grew up skiing in Utah and has more than 40 seasons on the mountain.  He’s optimistic there will be more like this one. 

“They’re going to start lining up now,” he said. “It’s just a matter of the jet stream. It goes a little north; jet stream goes a little south. And this year, it’s right on target.“

Right now, Alta still plans to close April 23 due to work arrangements, but there will still be plenty of skiing in Utah in May. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

(KSL TV)...
Ladd Egan

Provo prepares for spring runoff and flooding

Record-breaking snowpack in the canyons above Provo has prompted the city to prepare for heavy spring runoff and potential flooding.
19 hours ago
Snowy Utah peak...
Katija Stjepovic

Utah’s fresh powder brings conditions for more avalanches

Spring just doesn't seem to want to make an appearance lately as snow blankets most of Utah.
19 hours ago
Salt Lake snowfall...
Cary Schwanitz

More snow piles up Sunday and it’s not over yet

Even though Utah already set a record for peak snow water equivalent last week, the snow kept falling in northern Utah Sunday and that storm is not completely done just yet.
2 days ago
Tornado cuts through small Delta town in Rolling Fork...
Nouran Salahieh, Haley Brink, Holly Yan and Melissa Alonso, CNN

30 million Southerners are at risk of dangerous weather Sunday — just after tornadoes and storms killed 26 people

After a rash of violent storms killed 26 people in the South, some of the same areas will get hammered again by a new round of storms Sunday.
2 days ago
The Northern Lights were seen near Flaming Gorge Ranger District Friday morning. (Ashley National F...
Brooke Williams

How to see the northern lights, sighted recently in Utah skies

People have reported seeing the northern lights, or Aurora Borealis, from Norther Utah in recent days.
3 days ago
Skier Katie Hitchcock revels in another deep powder day at Alta Ski Area on March 15. The snowfall ...
KSL.com

Alta Ski Area officially marks snowiest season on record

Alta Ski Area has officially broken its record for the snowiest season recorded with a whopping 749 inches of snowfall this winter.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Four Utah resorts eclipse their all-time snowfall records