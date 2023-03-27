Four Utah resorts eclipse their all-time snowfall records

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Four of Utah’s ski resorts set new records over the weekend for their snowiest winters ever. Alta, Deer Valley, Solitude and Snowbasin have more snow piled up than ever before, and they’re still adding more.

Alta shattered its record of 748 inches, which was the deepest of any of Utah’s resorts. That was set in the winter of 1981-1982, and it’s possible they’ll surpass 800 inches this winter.

This winter is officially our snowiest on record 🤯 Since our first snow on Oct. 22nd, we have seen an avg of 4.9” per day. https://t.co/xt0PNBPQuh pic.twitter.com/nzGifhXQvK — Alta Ski Area (@AltaSkiArea) March 25, 2023

It hasn’t been easy getting the mountain ready to go every day.

“Our Alta team has worked tirelessly, just shoveling and keep up with the snow, and making sure we can run the lifts,” said Andria Huskinson, communications manager for the Alta Ski Area.

Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed again Monday morning until 11:30 for avalanche control, which seems only fitting in this season for the record books.

“I think we’re rooting for that 800 inches,” Huskinson said. “That’s a big number. We’ll see what Mother Nature delivers.”

Up at Solitude, they eclipsed 700 inches for the first time since they started keeping records, and there’s a lot more snow still in the forecast.

“It’s like thick and creamy and all kinds of wonderful,” said Michelle Behrend.

7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ inches of snow at Solitude for the first time in recorded history‼️ Working through such a snowy winter has led to new challenges and lots of fun. Our employees let you in on what it's been like. P.S. Lifts will be open daily until May 7. Friday – Sunday until May 21. pic.twitter.com/Y4RRHu94fw — Solitude Mountain Resort (@SolitudeMTN) March 27, 2023

Behrend was at Snowbasin when they broke their record Saturday, and she was enjoying seven inches of fresh snow at Solitude on Monday. It’s her third season skiing on the Wasatch Front and easily her best ever.

“This is probably my 75th day on the mountain this season. It’s great,” she said.

BEST OVERALL SEASON ACHIEVED.🏆 With 11” falling since 5am, we are at 482” and counting on this historic season. This puts us in first place on record. 🥇2022-23: 482”

🥈1981-82: 475”

🥉2016-17: 458” pic.twitter.com/pekbp91O7m — Snowbasin Resort (@SnowbasinResort) March 26, 2023

Solitude broke its record of 675 inches, which was set in the 2004-2005 season.

“We were a little bit behind pace. We didn’t think we were going to make it,” said Travis Holland, communications manager for Solitude Ski Resort. “But after over 180 inches in March alone, we blew right past that record, and we’re over 700 inches now.”

This will also be Solitude’s longest season ever. They opened a week early back in November and they’ve extended the season to May 21. The resort will remain open seven days a week until May 7 and two bonus weekends after that.

“It’s just been consistent snowfall every month, all season long. We really haven’t had a break from it,” Holland said.

“It’s been about as good as it gets. It is filled in, and I can ski down steep stuff fast,” said Brad Callister.

Callister grew up skiing in Utah and has more than 40 seasons on the mountain. He’s optimistic there will be more like this one.

“They’re going to start lining up now,” he said. “It’s just a matter of the jet stream. It goes a little north; jet stream goes a little south. And this year, it’s right on target.“

Right now, Alta still plans to close April 23 due to work arrangements, but there will still be plenty of skiing in Utah in May.