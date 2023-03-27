SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and former Ute turned TV analyst Stevenson Sylvester thinks former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid is a “matchup nightmare”.

The 6’4″, 240 lbs. prospect was an absolute weapon in his two seasons with the Utes both in blocking and pass catching. Kincaid finished his Utah career with 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 12.7 yards per touch.

Kincaid’s most impressive game came on October 15 when the Utes hosted then No. 7 USC at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Trojans tried but had no answers for Kincaid who went 16-16 in receptions for 234 yards and one touchdown.

Interestingly enough, despite Kincaid’s stat line, measurables, and undeniable film, the NFL was a little slow to pick up on just how valuable he could be at the next level until recently. Now Kincaid is being viewed as a potential first-round pick and Sylvester breaks down why.

Dalton Kincaid- The Matchup Nightmare

The first thing that makes Kincaid ideal is his size paired with unique versatility. Anyone that follows the NFL knows they value certain sizes and weights for all 22 positions out on the field. Kincaid is just about on the money for what the NFL looks for in a prototypical tight end.

“He is a matchup nightmare,” Sylvester said. “For DBs, linebackers, cornerbacks- he is a matchup nightmare no matter where you put him on the football field. What is great about him is you can put him anywhere. He can lineup in the ‘Y’ tight end position which is the traditional tight end position- hand in the dirt, right on the line of scrimmage or you can flex him out which people call ‘F’- he’s the guy who moves around. He’s your fullback, he’s your blocker, he’s the lead blocker on screens, but in our case at Utah, he catches those screens.”

Because of Kincaid’s unique assets and the NFL’s renewed interest in the tight end position, Sylvester believes Kincaid will go high in this year’s draft and there are a few places he believes could use his services.

“You see all of these teams making moves,” Sylvester said. “They are trading guys away or not resigning some of their pass catchers. You’ve got the Bengals, you’ve got the Dolphins, you’ve got the Raiders who have traded away their Pro Bowl guys, but you have guys like Dalton Kincaid, Michael Mayer- all of these guys coming in the draft who teams are making room for this guy. The Bears are high on Dalton Kincaid. I have no idea which team is going to make a move because there will be teams who trade up to make sure they don’t miss him.”

