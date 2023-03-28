Close
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Family finds comfort in music following loss of Utah man in head-on crash

Mar 27, 2023, 6:07 PM | Updated: 6:23 pm
Dan Rascon's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family is in shock and mourning after losing their son and brother in a horrific head-on collision over the weekend in Magna.

The head-on collision was one of two that happened separately and within hours apart of each other, leaving a total of three people dead. The other one happened in Weber County.

Kaho Fiefia, 35, who grew up in South Jordan and graduated from Utah State University, was one of five siblings. He was killed, along with 20-year-old Victoria Thompson, on state Route 202, near Interstate 80 and Saltair, on Saturday night.

“Heartbreak. A lot of sadness at this time,” said Fane Heitonga, Kaho’s older sister. “He was full of life. He loved being with people. He was so loving.”

“We are in pain. We’re hurting. We truly miss him,” said Mele Fifita, Kaho’s older sister. “It hurts. There was always five of us, and now there is only four.”

But the family says they are finding strength in the legacy Kaho has left behind.

“It was always an honor for me to be mistaken as my brother because he was such a light to other people. People loved him,” said Doug Fiefia, Kaho’s younger brother.

“The relationships he had with his nieces and nephews was bar none,” said David Fiefia, an older brother. “He acted as a second father and another ear who would help guide them through life.”

His family said one thing that Kaho was especially known for was his love of music. He would often sing along with Doug and Fane at a variety of events, including singing the national anthem at a Utah Jazz and Salt Lake Bee’s game.

“He would always be found either on the piano or guitar, writing and expressing his feelings and emotions,” said Doug, adding that the family is finding strength in each other, the community and their faith in God.

“Have comfort in knowing that though we have lost a brother, that we will see him again. He will rise again,” Doug said.

