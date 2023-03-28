Olynyk, Kessler Connect On Alley-Oop During Suns-Jazz Contest

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz big men Kelly Olynyk and Walker Kessler connected on an alley-oop for a bucket during Utah’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Jazz hosted the Suns at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 27.

With 6:51 left in the second quarter, Olynyk lobbed a pass from half-court toward the hoop and into the hands of the rookie from Auburn. Kessler banked the ball off the glass and into the basket.

Kessler’s field goal cut Phoenix’s lead to 46-37.

Midway through the quarter, Olynyk had four points, four rebounds, and four assists in 12 minutes on the floor. Kessler had eight points on 4-4 field goals.

This season, Olynyk is averaging 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per contest. Kessler averages 8.9 points per game on 72.2 percent shooting.

RELATED: Jazz Star Lauri Markkanen Hits Early Three In Return Against Suns

Utah’s game against Phoenix is broadcast on AT&T SportsNet, NBA League Pass, and KSL Sports Zone.

Suns vs. Jazz

Utah will look to snap its three-game losing streak when it hosts Phoenix on Monday night.

The Jazz dropped back-to-back games over the weekend falling in Sacramento on Saturday night after getting trounced by the Milwaukee Bucks in Utah on Friday.

The Suns meanwhile come to Utah after downing the Philadelphia 76ers in their last outing.

Jazz Still Shorthanded

The Jazz will still be without Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton when they host the Suns as both high-scoring guards have been ruled out ahead of their matchup with Phoenix.

Clarkson hasn’t played since March 5 due to a finger injury on his non-shooting hand while Sexton has been out since the All-Star break due to a sprained hamstring.

Rudy Gay has also been ruled out for the Jazz with a back injury while rookie Simone Fontecchio will sit due to turf toe on his left foot.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen will return to the roster after missing the last two games with a bruise on his left hand.

Lauri Markkanen is AVAILABLE tonight for the @utahjazz against the @suns. #TakeNote — KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 27, 2023

The Jazz currently sit in the 11th seed in the Western Conference a half-game behind the 10th-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

RELATED: Jazz Host Suns, Look To Snap Losing Streak

Suns Welcome Ayton Back

The Suns expect to welcome center DeAndre Ayton back to the lineup when they face the Jazz on Monday night.

📍 Salt Lake City, UT pic.twitter.com/kwVQMoZW24 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 27, 2023

The fifth-year center has been out of the lineup due to a hip contusion and hasn’t played since March 16.

The Suns will still be without Kevin Durant who is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday when they return to Phoenix when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Phoenix has struggled in recent weeks losing three of its last four games and six of its last 10 overall.

The Suns currently own the fourth seed in the West a half-game ahead of the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

Follow @kyleireland