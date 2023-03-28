Close
KSLSPORTS FEED

Kessler Blocks Booker, Markkanen Rocks Rim With Dunk On Suns

Mar 27, 2023, 8:34 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITYJazz forward Lauri Markkanen sprinted the floor before rocking the rim with a big slam dunk during Utah’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Jazz hosted the Suns at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 27.

With 9:23 to go in the third quarter, Walker Kessler blocked a driving layup by Phoenix’s Devin Booker. Markkanen collected the ball and sprinted down the court with it. The Jazz All-Star flew toward the hoop before jumping into the air and throwing down a thunderous jam.

Markkanen’s dunk cut Phoenix’s lead to 61-60 with 9:19 left in the quarter.

During his first 22 minutes against the Suns, the Arizona product had a team-high 17 points on 4-15 shooting. He also recorded six rebounds.

This season, Markkanen is averaging 25.7 points per contest on 50.6 percent shooting, including 40.0 percent from distance. He also averages 8.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 34.4 minutes per contest. Markkanen has appeared in 65 games for the Jazz this season.

RELATED: Jazz Star Lauri Markkanen Hits Early Three In Return Against Suns

Utah’s game against Phoenix is broadcast on AT&T SportsNet, NBA League Pass, and KSL Sports Zone.

RELATED STORIES

Suns vs. Jazz

Utah will look to snap its three-game losing streak when it hosts Phoenix on Monday night.

The Jazz dropped back-to-back games over the weekend falling in Sacramento on Saturday night after getting trounced by the Milwaukee Bucks in Utah on Friday.

The Suns meanwhile come to Utah after downing the Philadelphia 76ers in their last outing.

Jazz Still Shorthanded

The Jazz will still be without Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton when they host the Suns as both high-scoring guards have been ruled out ahead of their matchup with Phoenix.

Clarkson hasn’t played since March 5 due to a finger injury on his non-shooting hand while Sexton has been out since the All-Star break due to a sprained hamstring.

Rudy Gay has also been ruled out for the Jazz with a back injury while rookie Simone Fontecchio will sit due to turf toe on his left foot.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen will return to the roster after missing the last two games with a bruise on his left hand.

The Jazz currently sit in the 11th seed in the Western Conference a half-game behind the 10th-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

RELATED: Jazz Host Suns, Look To Snap Losing Streak

Suns Welcome Ayton Back

The Suns expect to welcome center DeAndre Ayton back to the lineup when they face the Jazz on Monday night.

The fifth-year center has been out of the lineup due to a hip contusion and hasn’t played since March 16.

The Suns will still be without Kevin Durant who is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday when they return to Phoenix when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Phoenix has struggled in recent weeks losing three of its last four games and six of its last 10 overall.

The Suns currently own the fourth seed in the West a half-game ahead of the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

