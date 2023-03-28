Close
LOCAL NEWS

Gov. Cox orders flags be lowered in honor of Nashville shooting victims

Mar 27, 2023, 9:34 PM
Flags fly at half-staff at the Utah Capitol. (Photo from @GovCox/Twitter)
Flags fly at half-staff at the Utah Capitol. (Photo from @GovCox/Twitter)
(Photo from @GovCox/Twitter)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered all flags in Utah be lowered to half-staff in honor of the three children and three adults killed in a school shooting in Nashville.

Flags will stay lowered until sunset on Friday, March 31.

Police identified the victims Monday as:

  • Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9 years old
  • Hallie Scruggs, 9 years old
  • William Kinney, 9 years old
  • Cynthia Peak, 61 years old
  • Katherine Koonce, 60 years old
  • Mike Hill 61 years old

The shooter, identified as a 28-year-old woman, was shot and killed on scene by officers. Officials believe she was a former student of The Covenant School, where the deadly shooting took place.

Nashville school shooter had drawn maps, done surveillance

President Joe Biden spoke about the shooting in an address on Monday. Part of his speech was shared in a social media post, which read, “I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban. It’s about time we make some more progress.”

