KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Losing Streak Climbs To Four After Falling To Phoenix Suns

Mar 27, 2023, 9:20 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz dropped their fourth straight game falling to the Phoenix Suns 117-103 at Vivint Arena.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 25 points but struggled shooting the ball connection in just 6-22 field goal attempts including 2-10 from downtown.

The Suns were led by Devin Booker who scored 24 points on 7-19 shooting.

First Quarter

The Suns jumped out to a quick 14-10 start off of three Jazz turnovers in the first six minutes.

Devin Booker came out firing, scoring 18 points on 5-9 shooting including 2-2 from the three-point line.

As a team, the Jazz shot just 2-9 from three.

After one the Jazz trailed the Suns 37-26.

Second Quarter

The Jazz quickly trimmed the Suns lead to six with a 5-0 run to open the quarter, but the Suns responded by rebuilding the lead to 12.

With Walker Kessler on the floor, the Jazz defense found its footing, trimming the Suns lead to two, 48-46 with 3:37 left in the half.

The Jazz briefly took a 50-49 lead, however, the Suns responded with an 8-2 run to close the half.

At the break, the Jazz trailed Phoenix 57-52.

Third Quarter

The Jazz opened the second half with strong momentum tying the game at 63, but Phoenix responded with a 7-0 run to take a 70-63 lead.

Two Ochai Abaji threes helped fuel a Jazz 10-0 run to take a 73-70 lead with 4:44 left to play in the third.

Lauri Markkanen had 22 pints to lead the Jazz while Booker had 22 for the SUns.

After three the Jazz trailed Phoenix 84-81.

Fourth Quarter

The Suns opened an early 93-83 lead as the Jazz opened the fourth with three starters on the bench.

Phoenix outscored the Jazz 18-8 to open the quarter extending their lead to as large as 14 in the period.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Markkanen led the Jazz with 25 points while Booker led Phoenix with 24.

The Jazz fell to the Suns 117-103.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

