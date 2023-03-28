Crash snarls morning commute for Davis County drivers

FARMINGTON, Utah — A rollover crash blocked multiple southbound Interstate 15 lanes near Glover Lane, leading to massive delays for commuters.

State troopers closed the lanes while emergency vehicles were on scene. Backups spread to Legacy Parkway, and drivers needed around 128 minutes to drive from Ogden to Salt Lake City Tuesday morning.

All lanes reopened around 7:10 a.m., but the line of traffic extended nearly 8 miles on southbound I-15.

Davis County drivers have another messy commute this morning. You'll need to add at least 30-minutes to your commute from into downtown SLC from Clearfield.

Legacy Pkwy is a good alternate, but it is getting very crowded as well. pic.twitter.com/2zRYoltQ5D — Heather Kelly (@KSLHeatherKelly) March 28, 2023

No cause for the crash has been released, and troopers have not said if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.