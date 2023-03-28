Close
LOCAL NEWS

Crash snarls morning commute for Davis County drivers

Mar 28, 2023, 7:09 AM | Updated: 7:15 am
FARMINGTON, Utah — A rollover crash blocked multiple southbound Interstate 15 lanes near Glover Lane, leading to massive delays for commuters.

State troopers closed the lanes while emergency vehicles were on scene. Backups spread to Legacy Parkway, and drivers needed around 128 minutes to drive from Ogden to Salt Lake City Tuesday morning.

All lanes reopened around 7:10 a.m., but the line of traffic extended nearly 8 miles on southbound I-15.

No cause for the crash has been released, and troopers have not said if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

