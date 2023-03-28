Crews recover body of missing snowmobiler who was buried in Utah County avalanche

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Search crews say they located and recovered the body of a 38-year-old man who was buried in an avalanche while snowmobiling in western Utah County.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the man was snowmobiling in the area of Lewiston Peak in Pole Canyon Monday when the slide occurred.

“It was apparently quite large,” Cannon said of the avalanche, which he described as breaking at the top of the mountain and falling approximately 1,000 to 1,500 feet.

Before 11 p.m. Monday, search crews found the man’s body buried in 22 feet of snow. Observers with the Utah Avalanche Center said the man deployed an avalanche airbag, which was deflated when he was found. He also had a beacon on him.

Cannon explained the snowmobilers came over from the Tooele County side and into the Lewiston Peak area on the Utah County side of the Oquirrh Mountains.

“Exactly what happened, we don’t know if he was near the top of this and rode down with it, or was further down on the mountain and got caught up in it as it came down.”

The Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter and a medical helicopter assisted in the search, as well as team members of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office’s search and rescue team.

